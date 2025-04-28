Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Exactly How $20,000 in a TFSA Could Grow to $300,000

Here’s Exactly How $20,000 in a TFSA Could Grow to $300,000

Can you grow $20,000 into $300,000 by holding the iShares S&P/TSX Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Can you grow a $20,000 tax-free savings account to $300,000?

At first glance, that might look like the type of investment result promised by someone “selling a dream.” That’s an increase of 1,400% – of course, that can’t be done… right?

But in fact, it can be done.

Most obviously, you can boost the ending amount of your TFSA balance by contributing more money to it at intervals, and investing the amounts contributed. That’s a pretty straightforward way to get to $300,000 in a TFSA which only has $20,000 in it today. However, it’s also possible to grow a $20,000 TFSA amount into $300,000, ignoring the effects of future contributions. It won’t happen overnight, but it can happen within the span of a typical investing lifetime. In this article, I will explain how it can be done.

The magic of compounding

The way $20,000 could grow into $300,000 is through the magic of compounding. If you look at it intuitively, you’d probably think “a 10% annual return on $20,000 is $2,000 per year, there’s no way that ever grows to $300,000.” If returns grew linearly then you’d be right. However, returns such as capital gains and re-invested dividends don’t grow linearly, they compound, which means they grow exponentially.

To find out how long it takes to grow $20,000 to $300,000 at a 10% rate of return, you multiply 1.1 raised to years elapsed by $20,000. It ends up being roughly 29 years, which is well within the span of a typical investing lifetime. Ten percent is a pretty typical long-term stock market index fund return. So, a $20,000 TFSA amount can in fact grow to $300,000 in a reasonable timeframe.

Investments that offer 10% returns

Having established that you can turn $20,000 into $300,000 with a 10% return, we next need to determine which investments offer such returns. As I mentioned previously, 10% is a pretty typical stock index fund return, so let’s look at one of those.

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is a fund that has returned about 10% compounded annually over the long term. As a highly diversified broad market index fund, it has a chance of doing so again in the future.

First, the fund is highly diversified, with 220 stocks. This diversification nearly eliminates specific risk in the fund’s holdings, lowering overall risk and increasing returns compared to a narrow group of randomly chosen stocks.

Second, the fund has very low fees; a 0.05% management fee and a 0.06% management expense ratio. These fees are so small that you will barely notice their effect.

Third and finally, the fund is very widely traded, which reduces bid-ask spread costs.

All of these advantages add up to make XIC a very appealing investment that has a good shot at returning 10% annually with dividends reinvested. If you hold XIC in a TFSA, you get to take home all of those returns without taxes, meaning the 10% you might earn is the 10% you might keep. So, consider holding the XIC ETF in a TFSA. It’s likely to do much better than you’d do picking stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.    

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $15,000 in a High-Yield Dividend ETF for Steady Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF has it all, a strong portfolio of dividend payers, along with a high yield for investors.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 9.9 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to park your money for the short term and earn from it, this 9.9% dividend stock…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Have Room in Your TFSA? 1 Canadian Dividend Champion for April Investors

| Joey Frenette

If you've got extra cash in your TFSA, the latest dip in markets may provide you with a golden opportunity…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: How I’d Allocate $5,000 in 2 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but these two are buy-and-forget candidates that will boost your…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $1,600 in Annual Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could deliver a reliable passive income of over $1,600 annually.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Start My Investing Journey With $7,000 in 4 Foundational Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These four stocks have high-quality and reliable operations, making them among the best long-term investments in Canada.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: Hurry! The Tax-Filing Deadline Is Almost Here!

| Andrew Button

You need to report income from Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock on your tax return.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »