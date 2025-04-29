Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

Tariffs and trade tensions made investors increasingly uneasy in early 2025. It’s only natural to worry about how these global shifts might impact personal investment and retirement portfolios. While portfolios heavily invested in tariff-exposed manufacturing industries may have taken some early hits, the broader TSX has remained mostly resilient. Two interesting Canadian large-cap technology stocks could remain resilient for longer and sustain their ride on digital waves beyond national borders to make investors richer despite a tariff war.

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) stock and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock are Canadian technology champions built with the resilience to potentially navigate choppy trade-war-stirred waters and even thrive. Their business models are so globally diversified and essential that tariffs become less of a roadblock and more of a distant rumble.

CGI stock

CGI is a global powerhouse in IT consulting and outsourcing. What makes the Canadian tech innovator particularly interesting right now is its extensive global footprint. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CGI stock doesn’t have all its eggs in one (market) basket.

The company generated under 30% of its revenue from the United States during the past year, and its has a local presence there. A significant portion of its revenue comes from outside North America, providing a natural cushion against specific regional trade issues. Its client base is also remarkably diverse, covering government and commercial sectors across the globe.

Recent performance underscores the TSX tech giant’s stability. CGI recently reported solid year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings per share. Even more telling is its growing revenue backlog – currently sitting at nearly $30 billion! This represents roughly two years’ worth of revenue already secured, offering incredible visibility and confidence in CGI’s future income and cash flow stream.

CGI is also a cash-generating machine, consistently converting a healthy portion of its revenue into operating cash flow. This financial strength isn’t just reassuring; it provides a powerful engine for future growth, potentially funding strategic acquisitions to further expand international market share and capabilities. The tech giant has wide financial room for a transformational acquisition in the near term that may help it conquer more markets beyond Canadian borders while making CGI stock investors richer.

With a strong track record, including delivering impressive total returns of 164% over the past decade, CGI stock presents a compelling case for steady, globally diversified growth, despite tariff scares.

Tariff-proof Canadian tech: Constellation Software stock

Constellation Software takes a different, yet equally compelling, approach to global reach. Constellation isn’t just one company; it’s a vast constellation (pun intended!) of hundreds of specialized, often mission-critical, software businesses acquired over the years. These subsidiaries operate across countless industries – from healthcare to public transit – in over 100 countries.

Think about it: the specialized software that manages a local library system in Australia or a specific manufacturing process in Germany is unlikely to be heavily impacted by America’s broad international tariffs. Constellation thrives on this niche diversification.

Fueled by robust free cash flow generated across the entire group, its business model involves acquiring strong vertical market software companies and letting them operate autonomously. This strategy has been phenomenally successful. The company recently posted an impressive 20% revenue growth, and double-digit growth in operating earnings and free cash flow, largely driven by smart, accretive acquisitions.

While Constellation Software stock’s price might look intimidating (hovering near the $5,000 mark as of early 2025!), it reflects a history of staggering performance, delivering roughly 1,000% in total returns over the last 10 years. Management’s choice to avoid stock splits speaks volumes about their confidence in the company’s continued attractiveness to traders and investors, irrespective of its bloated share price.

For Constellation Software stock, the digital wave truly has no borders, and tariffs seem unlikely to slow its unique acquisition-led growth journey in 2025 and beyond.

Investor takeaway

Geographically diversified Canadian tech firms like CGI and Constellation Software stock offer a hopeful perspective as the world economy grapples with tariffs-induced uncertainty. Their globally diversified revenue streams, essential services, strong financial health, and proven growth strategies suggest they are well-equipped to not just weather potential tariff storms, but to continue riding the digital wave to new heights