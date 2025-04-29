Member Login
Home » Investing » Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

Worried about tariffs? These 2 Canadian tech stocks (CGI and Constellation Software) are built for global resilience.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Tariffs and trade tensions made investors increasingly uneasy in early 2025. It’s only natural to worry about how these global shifts might impact personal investment and retirement portfolios. While portfolios heavily invested in tariff-exposed manufacturing industries may have taken some early hits, the broader TSX has remained mostly resilient. Two interesting Canadian large-cap technology stocks could remain resilient for longer and sustain their ride on digital waves beyond national borders to make investors richer despite a tariff war.

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) stock and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock are Canadian technology champions built with the resilience to potentially navigate choppy trade-war-stirred waters and even thrive. Their business models are so globally diversified and essential that tariffs become less of a roadblock and more of a distant rumble.

CGI stock

CGI is a global powerhouse in IT consulting and outsourcing. What makes the Canadian tech innovator particularly interesting right now is its extensive global footprint. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CGI stock doesn’t have all its eggs in one (market) basket.

The company generated under 30% of its revenue from the United States during the past year, and its has a local presence there. A significant portion of its revenue comes from outside North America, providing a natural cushion against specific regional trade issues. Its client base is also remarkably diverse, covering government and commercial sectors across the globe.

Recent performance underscores the TSX tech giant’s stability. CGI recently reported solid year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings per share. Even more telling is its growing revenue backlog – currently sitting at nearly $30 billion! This represents roughly two years’ worth of revenue already secured, offering incredible visibility and confidence in CGI’s future income and cash flow stream.

CGI is also a cash-generating machine, consistently converting a healthy portion of its revenue into operating cash flow. This financial strength isn’t just reassuring; it provides a powerful engine for future growth, potentially funding strategic acquisitions to further expand international market share and capabilities. The tech giant has wide financial room for a transformational acquisition in the near term that may help it conquer more markets beyond Canadian borders while making CGI stock investors richer.

With a strong track record, including delivering impressive total returns of 164% over the past decade, CGI stock presents a compelling case for steady, globally diversified growth, despite tariff scares.

Tariff-proof Canadian tech: Constellation Software stock

Constellation Software takes a different, yet equally compelling, approach to global reach. Constellation isn’t just one company; it’s a vast constellation (pun intended!) of hundreds of specialized, often mission-critical, software businesses acquired over the years. These subsidiaries operate across countless industries – from healthcare to public transit – in over 100 countries.

Think about it: the specialized software that manages a local library system in Australia or a specific manufacturing process in Germany is unlikely to be heavily impacted by America’s broad international tariffs. Constellation thrives on this niche diversification.

Fueled by robust free cash flow generated across the entire group, its business model involves acquiring strong vertical market software companies and letting them operate autonomously. This strategy has been phenomenally successful. The company recently posted an impressive 20% revenue growth, and double-digit growth in operating earnings and free cash flow, largely driven by smart, accretive acquisitions.

While Constellation Software stock’s price might look intimidating (hovering near the $5,000 mark as of early 2025!), it reflects a history of staggering performance, delivering roughly 1,000% in total returns over the last 10 years. Management’s choice to avoid stock splits speaks volumes about their confidence in the company’s continued attractiveness to traders and investors, irrespective of its bloated share price.

For Constellation Software stock, the digital wave truly has no borders, and tariffs seem unlikely to slow its unique acquisition-led growth journey in 2025 and beyond.

Investor takeaway

Geographically diversified Canadian tech firms like CGI and Constellation Software stock offer a hopeful perspective as the world economy grapples with tariffs-induced uncertainty. Their globally diversified revenue streams, essential services, strong financial health, and proven growth strategies suggest they are well-equipped to not just weather potential tariff storms, but to continue riding the digital wave to new heights

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Chip Revolution

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech company OpenText Corp (TSX:OTEX) has connections to the semiconductor industry.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? How I’d Allocate it Between 2 Tech Stocks for Decades of Potential Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking to put $1,500 to work? These two Canadian tech stocks are a great place to start.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Worth $10,000 of My Long-Term Investment Capital?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tucows stock has plunged 80%. With three cash flow-generating businesses and fibre finally turning profitable, is this beaten-down tech gem…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) a Buy in May 2025?

| Adam Othman

While its recent downturn might not look pretty, it might be the best opportunity to buy BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock and…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

How I’d Allocate $14,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top tech stocks are perfect choices for investors looking for stable income, all from strong and growing industries.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Tech Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want long-term income? This tech stock is just getting started.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Screaming Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Here’s why this e-commerce giant might be an excellent investment in the current market environment amid all the uncertainty.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Put $10,000 in My TFSA for Long-Term Performance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors usually won't look to tech stocks for long-term investing, but in the case of this one they should!

Read more »