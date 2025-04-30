Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’d Choose This Single Stock for a $10,000 Long-Term Holding

Why I’d Choose This Single Stock for a $10,000 Long-Term Holding

This single stock could be one of the best investments you make, especially if you’re looking towards the future.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

So, you have $10,000 to invest for the long haul. In this case, you want to make sure you put it into a TSX stock that will not just survive market ups and downs but thrive through them. Investors want strong fundamentals, a promising future, and a business that can weather whatever the economy throws at it. That is why if I had $10,000 to put to work today, I would put it into Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B).

Showing strength

Teck Resources is one of Canada’s most important mining companies, with a focus on copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and energy. While the sector can be cyclical, Teck has managed to carve out a stable and growing business. Based on its most recent results and future outlook, it looks like it is just getting started.

Teck’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings showed just how much progress it has made. The TSX stock reported a profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $385 million, compared to a loss of $167 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, that came out to $232 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to just $0.04 per share the year before. This turnaround reflects better pricing, improved operations, and the growing contribution from its copper assets, especially at the Quebrada Blanca (QB) mine in Chile.

Thinking ahead

Speaking of copper, Teck’s focus here is smart. Copper is known as the metal of electrification because it is crucial for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and building the electrical grids of the future. As global demand for cleaner energy ramps up, copper demand is expected to soar. In the fourth quarter alone, Teck achieved record copper production of 122,100 tonnes, including 60,700 tonnes from QB. That was a 19% increase over the same quarter in 2023. For 2025, Teck is guiding for copper production between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes, and it is working on a de-bottlenecking project at QB that could boost throughput by another 10% to 15%.

Teck’s balance sheet is another big reason why it stands out. As of Dec. 31, 2024, it was sitting on a net cash position of $2.1 billion. In a world where many mining companies are loaded with debt, that kind of financial flexibility is a huge advantage. It gives Teck the ability to invest in growth projects, return capital to shareholders, or simply weather any commodity price volatility. Cash flows from operations were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter alone, giving Teck the firepower to keep rewarding investors.

Value and income

Teck has not been shy about sharing its success. It returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in 2024 through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. This focus on capital returns makes Teck even more attractive as a long-term hold. You’re not just betting on growth but getting paid to wait for it.

Analysts agree, with one recently upgrading Teck Resources to “outperform” from “sector perform” following the strong earnings release. The analysts cited Teck’s strong balance sheet, its aggressive share buyback program, and its future copper growth despite some ramp-up issues at QB. When the analysts start taking notice, it is usually a good sign you are on the right track.

Bottom line

Of course, no stock is without risk. Teck still faces the usual challenges of operating mines across multiple countries, including political risk, commodity price swings, and operational hiccups. However, with its diversification across copper, steelmaking coal, and zinc, its strong financial position, and its clear growth strategy, the TSX stock looks well-positioned to manage whatever comes next.

Putting $10,000 into Teck today could be a decision your future self will thank you for. With copper demand set to rise and a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders, Teck looks like one of the smartest long-term TSX stocks right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Tax-Free Compounding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be some of the best options for long-term growth, especially in a TFSA.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks With 5% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Down 68%: Why I’d Add it to My $7,000 TFSA Investment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Do you want trophy office assets at 40 cents on the dollar while collecting an 11.4% distribution yield? This beaten-down…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use This 8.7% Monthly Dividend Stock in my Income Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock continues to be one of the best options for investors looking for passive income.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Telus You Should Own to Get $3,969 in Yearly Dividends

| Puja Tayal

There are many ways to earn returns from stocks, capital appreciation, compounding, and dividends. Telus can give you all three.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Couples Can Earn $8,160 Per Year Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can boost income while reducing capital risk.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000 to Invest? Where I’d Focus My Attention on Canadian Stocks Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your portfolios in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Champions: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with an over 7% yield offer excellent buying opportunities for income-seeking investors.

Read more »