Why I’d Choose This Single Stock for a $10,000 Long-Term Holding

This single stock could be one of the best investments you make, especially if you’re looking towards the future.

So, you have $10,000 to invest for the long haul. In this case, you want to make sure you put it into a TSX stock that will not just survive market ups and downs but thrive through them. Investors want strong fundamentals, a promising future, and a business that can weather whatever the economy throws at it. That is why if I had $10,000 to put to work today, I would put it into Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B).

Showing strength

Teck Resources is one of Canada’s most important mining companies, with a focus on copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and energy. While the sector can be cyclical, Teck has managed to carve out a stable and growing business. Based on its most recent results and future outlook, it looks like it is just getting started.

Teck’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings showed just how much progress it has made. The TSX stock reported a profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $385 million, compared to a loss of $167 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, that came out to $232 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to just $0.04 per share the year before. This turnaround reflects better pricing, improved operations, and the growing contribution from its copper assets, especially at the Quebrada Blanca (QB) mine in Chile.

Thinking ahead

Speaking of copper, Teck’s focus here is smart. Copper is known as the metal of electrification because it is crucial for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and building the electrical grids of the future. As global demand for cleaner energy ramps up, copper demand is expected to soar. In the fourth quarter alone, Teck achieved record copper production of 122,100 tonnes, including 60,700 tonnes from QB. That was a 19% increase over the same quarter in 2023. For 2025, Teck is guiding for copper production between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes, and it is working on a de-bottlenecking project at QB that could boost throughput by another 10% to 15%.

Teck’s balance sheet is another big reason why it stands out. As of Dec. 31, 2024, it was sitting on a net cash position of $2.1 billion. In a world where many mining companies are loaded with debt, that kind of financial flexibility is a huge advantage. It gives Teck the ability to invest in growth projects, return capital to shareholders, or simply weather any commodity price volatility. Cash flows from operations were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter alone, giving Teck the firepower to keep rewarding investors.

Value and income

Teck has not been shy about sharing its success. It returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in 2024 through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. This focus on capital returns makes Teck even more attractive as a long-term hold. You’re not just betting on growth but getting paid to wait for it.

Analysts agree, with one recently upgrading Teck Resources to “outperform” from “sector perform” following the strong earnings release. The analysts cited Teck’s strong balance sheet, its aggressive share buyback program, and its future copper growth despite some ramp-up issues at QB. When the analysts start taking notice, it is usually a good sign you are on the right track.

Bottom line

Of course, no stock is without risk. Teck still faces the usual challenges of operating mines across multiple countries, including political risk, commodity price swings, and operational hiccups. However, with its diversification across copper, steelmaking coal, and zinc, its strong financial position, and its clear growth strategy, the TSX stock looks well-positioned to manage whatever comes next.

Putting $10,000 into Teck today could be a decision your future self will thank you for. With copper demand set to rise and a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders, Teck looks like one of the smartest long-term TSX stocks right now.