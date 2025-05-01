Member Login
Home » Investing » Barrick Gold vs. Agnico Eagle: How I’d Allocate $10,000 Between Mining Leaders

Barrick Gold vs. Agnico Eagle: How I’d Allocate $10,000 Between Mining Leaders

Here’s how I’d split an investment between Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) in this still-uncertain market environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

In this very uncertain market, investors are right to reconsider balancing their portfolios to match their desired level of risk. Indeed, each investor has his/her own individual risk tolerance level. Thus, as I’ve heard a number of prominent voices in the investing community say, if this recent volatility has an individual investor spooked, that could mean they’re taking too much risk.

There are many strategies investing experts have put forward as ways for investors to ultimately dial back their risk level within their portfolios. Diversification is one key factor that investors should certainly look at. Having exposure to a range of equities (and other asset classes) can help reduce risk significantly.

One such asset class many investors have been right to take a harder look at of late is gold. The price of gold itself has been surging and still trades near an all-time high. Accordingly, a range of gold miners (which tend to provide even more upside to the price of gold in surging commodity price environments) have really taken off.

Here are two top Canadian mining leaders, and how I’d think about allocating a split between a $10,000 investment in this space right now.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is the world’s largest gold miner, so let’s start here, shall we?

The company saw its gold production increase 15%, while copper production surged more than 30% quarter-over-quarter. This surge in production has led to a stark increase in Barrick’s net earnings of nearly 70%, and makes this metals miner a top option investors want to consider.

I think Barrick’s ability to produce both precious metals and other metals such as copper is bullish for investors looking for greater defensiveness and diversification in the mining sector. Additionally, the company’s consistent dividend and stable balance sheet provide a large-cap option that’s worth considering, in my books.

Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) has long been my top pick in the Canadian gold mining sector, for good reason. After the company’s acquisition of Kirkland Lake (one of my favourite gold miners in terms of asset quality), Agnico Eagle became a significant competitor to Barrick and one that has clearly provided big upside for investors in recent years (as the chart below shows).

The company’s recent financials paint a rosy picture in terms of the company’s outlook. Agnico Eagle posted record cash flow of $2.1 billion in 2024, and this year looks to be even better with the company’s recent earnings per share expected to nearly double in 2025. That means the company’s current valuation of roughly 24 times isn’t as steep as many may think.

Of course, gold prices will continue to fluctuate, and it’s hard to extrapolate prices rising forever. But for now at least, Agnico Eagle looks well-positioned to remain a top player in this sector for some time to come.

How to split a $10,000 investment between the two

Personally, I like both the defensiveness and diversification Barrick provides, as well as the growth upside of a gold miner like Agnico Eagle. For long-term investors looking to build a position in gold miners with $10,000, splitting this allocation between the two miners seems like the most logical choice right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nuclear power plant
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Cameco Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Uranium miners such as Cameco Corporation (TSX:CCO) can be lucrative options. Here's why you need to buy Cameco stock today.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Beyond Gold Miners: How This Royalty Giant Could Supercharge Your Returns

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to supercharge your portfolio with precious metals but without the need for traditional gold miners?

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Metals and Mining Stocks

Down by 47%: Is Nutrien Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

As the world’s largest company in its industry, here’s why Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock might be an excellent buy despite its…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Hit Highs

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another top gold mining stock could shine for investors in May 2025.

Read more »

Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Price Zooms to New Record: How to Invest in Gold Today

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Four ways to invest in gold today.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks I’d Consider for a $10,000 Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX gold stocks such as Newmont should help you generate double-digit gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

How I’d Use $10,000 in Gold and Silver Investments as Inflation Protection

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality gold and silver mining stocks offer you portfolio diversification in 2025.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks I’d Add to My TFSA for Tax-Free Compounding

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three top Canadian value stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA in April 2025.

Read more »