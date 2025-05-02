Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold For Decades

1 Top TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold For Decades

TD picked up a nice tailwind to start 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Great companies sometimes hit a rough patch, giving investors a chance to buy the stocks at cheap prices. It takes courage to buy when a top stock is out of favour, but the long-term gains can be significant when management get the turnaround strategy right.

TD Bank stock price

TD Bank (TSX:TD) trades near $88 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up 15% in 2025, but remains way off the $108 it reached in early 2022.

The initial decline in 2022 and through much of 2023 can be attributed to the steep rise in interest rates in Canada and the United States. This impacted the bank sector as a whole, with most stocks falling from their post-pandemic peaks reached in Q1 2022.

Rising interest rates are often beneficial for TD and its peers as the banks can generate better net interest margins. The extent of the increase in rates over such a short period of time, however, had other consequences. Households and businesses with too much variable-rate debt were put in a bad situation. This forced TD and the other banks to raise provisions for credit losses (PCL). That puts pressure on earnings. At the same time, markets worried that the rate hikes would trigger a recession.

By the fall of 2023 it was apparent that the central banks were done raising interest rates as inflation subsided. The feared recession also didn’t materialize. This put a new tailwind behind most bank stocks in 2024, especially when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve started to cut rates in the second half of last year.

TD, however, missed the party. The bank ran into trouble with American regulators for not having adequate systems in place to identify and prevent money laundering. As penalties, the U.S. authorities fined TD more than US$3 billion and placed an asset cap on TD’s American business.

The asset cap is a larger problem than the hefty fine. TD’s growth strategy over the past two decades focused heavily on expanding its US presence. While the ban remains in place, TD needs to identify new opportunities for growth.

Upside?

A new CEO took control earlier this year. TD sold its remaining position in Charles Schwab in the U.S. for proceeds of about CAD $20 billion. The bank is allocating about $8 billion to buy back stock and will use the rest of the funds for organic growth and other initiatives.

The worst should be over for the American business and the asset cap should eventually get lifted. TD has significant capital on hand to ride out a potential economic downturn later this year if trade wars escalate, and is in a good position to compete for the wave of nearly two million Canadian households that will see their fixed-rate mortgages come due in 2025 and 2026.

In the meantime, investors can pick up a dividend yield of 4.8% on TD stock right now, so you get paid well to wait for the next leg of the rebound.

Should you buy TD now?

Near-term volatility should be expected, but TD already looks attractive at the current levels for buy-and-hold dividend investors. If you have some cash to put to work this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

9.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a dividend stock that's ready to stand the test of time? Then consider this top notch option.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A 8.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month: Perfect in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few real estate stocks that offer the stability and growth as this top dividend stock.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock might be down, but don't count out this top energy stock, especially with a juicy dividend.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Forever Dividend Pick: 39% Upside in This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just a deal, it's a steal with shares currently down. But don't count the stock out.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your Income

| Sneha Nahata

This company offers a high yield of 7.2% and has the ability to sustain its payouts over the long term,…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

These three Canadian dividend stocks provide a balance of high yield, growth potential, and resilience.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Buy and Hold a Single Canadian Stock, This Would Be It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a Canadian stock that's due for even more growth, this one is an easy "yes."

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock continues to be undervalued for investors wanting in on a solid, long-term tech stock.

Read more »