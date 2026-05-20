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Is a Weaker Canadian Dollar a Gift? 1 Stock I’d Buy

The loonie may be falling, but this high-yield TSX lender is trying to pay investors monthly while the market stays nervous.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Timbercreek earns income from short-term commercial mortgages, and its loan book kept growing in Q1 2026.
  • The dividend yield is huge, but the payout ratio is tight and commercial real estate risk is the main watch item.
  • If credit holds up, buying near the lows could turn today’s double-digit yield into a compelling long-term income win.
10 stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial

The loonie can make winners fast. It can also expose weak spots. When the Canadian dollar falls, some companies get a small tailwind. Exporters, businesses earning foreign revenue, and firms tied to global demand can see those foreign dollars translate into more Canadian dollars. But a weaker loonie can also lift imported costs, squeeze consumers, and make U.S.-priced supplies or debt more painful. So investors need to look past the currency headline.

The better setup comes from a company with steady cash flow, a clear niche, and income investors who can collect while they wait. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) fits that conversation. It’s not a perfect currency hedge. It’s a high-yield Canadian income stock, but if currency weakness keeps pressure on inflation, rates, real estate, and income-seeking portfolios, this monthly dividend stock deserves a closer look.

gift is bigger than the other

Source: Getty Images

TF

Timbercreek Financial is a Toronto-based mortgage investment company. It provides shorter-term commercial real estate loans, mostly secured by income-producing properties. So it doesn’t operate like a traditional bank. It doesn’t chase every type of borrower or try to sell every financial product. Instead, it focuses on flexible lending backed by real estate collateral.

That niche looks especially relevant now as investors still want income, yet many traditional dividend stocks look stretched or uncertain. Timbercreek’s net mortgage portfolio reached $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up $160.9 million, or 14.9%, from a year earlier. That’s the kind of growth income investors want to see from a lender, especially when the dividend stock trades near its lows.

The last year focused on rebuilding lending momentum and managing risk. In the first quarter, Timbercreek advanced $224.2 million in new and existing net mortgages. Repayments were also strong, with about $223 million coming back during the quarter. That shows an active portfolio, not a frozen one. Management also expects funding momentum to continue through 2026, with a focus on multi-family opportunities across target markets.

What to watch

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risk. Timbercreek lends to commercial real estate. Higher rates, weaker property values, and stressed borrowers can bite quickly. The dividend stock can benefit from attractive loan yields in a higher-rate world, but those same higher rates can also test borrowers.

The latest earnings looked steady, though not spectacular. Distributable income came in at $14.5 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $15.4 million, or $0.19 per share, a year earlier. Net investment income landed at $25.1 million, all helping to support the ample dividend. Timbercreek declared $14.3 million in dividends, or $0.17 per share, for a distributable income payout ratio of 98.5%. The annual dividend sits at $0.69 per share, paid monthly. With the dividend stock recently around $6.46, the yield lands near 10.8%. That can bring in a lot from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.421090$0.69$752.10Monthly$6,997.80

The opportunity comes from that tension. Timbercreek trades near its 52-week low and offers monthly income from a sizeable mortgage book. If multi-family lending stays resilient and credit quality holds, today’s yield could look too generous. If real estate stress worsens, the market’s caution will make sense.

Bottom line

A weaker Canadian dollar isn’t automatically good or bad. It rewards some companies, hurts others, and forces income investors to think harder about cash flow. Timbercreek offers a bold income idea, not a perfect safe haven. For investors comfortable with real estate lending risk, it could be one TSX stock worth buying while the loonie stays weak and the hunt for income remains strong.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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