Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your Income

This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your Income

This company offers a high yield of 7.2% and has the ability to sustain its payouts over the long term, making it a top income stock.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian stocks are rising

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks with monthly payouts can transform your portfolio’s income-generation potential. However, when choosing high-yield stocks, one should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, a solid record of regular dividend payments, and the ability to sustain their payouts in the long run.

Against this background, here is a TSX stock renowned for its reliable monthly dividend payments. This company offers a high yield of 7.2% and can sustain its payouts over the long term. This combination of high yield and reliability makes it an attractive option to bolster your portfolio’s income potential.

The 7.2% monthly dividend stock

Among the leading Canadian companies offering monthly dividends, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out for its high and sustainable yield. Its payouts are supported by its diverse portfolio of 195 mixed-use properties, most of which are retail shopping centres. The REIT’s focus on grocery-anchored centers, which tend to be more resilient during economic downturns, adds stability to its operations. These tenants operate essential businesses, providing a stable stream of income even when broader market conditions become challenging.

SmartCentres has diversified its recurring revenue stream. In addition to its core rental income from retail, self-storage, office, apartment, and industrial properties, it has also tapped into income from condo and townhome developments. This dual-source recurring revenue model enables it to generate steady net operating income (NOI), regardless of economic cycles.

The company’s financial strength translates into attractive dividends for investors. As of May 1, 2025, SmartCentres offers a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, amounting to approximately $1.85 annually. Based on the recent share price of $26.52, that’s a high yield of 7.2%.

SmartCentres to pay and maintain its dividend

SmartCentres’ focus on expanding its recurring revenue streams and growing cash flows will support its future payouts. Despite the macro uncertainty, the REIT’s retail portfolio continues to act as the anchor to cash flow. The continued stability, strong occupancy across its retail portfolio, and incremental growth through its mixed-use initiatives will support its long-term growth and monthly payouts.

Despite broader economic uncertainties, the REIT’s core retail assets remain strong, with occupancy reaching a five-year high of 98.7%. This resilience is further supported by impressive rental growth, up 8.8% on lease extensions (excluding anchors) and 6.6% overall. Cash collections remain above 99%, and same-property NOI continues to climb, supporting its cash flow.

Its recent deal with key tenants like Walmart and Costco will likely attract significant foot traffic to those locations, leading to higher new tenant demand and driving occupancy. Moreover, SmartCentres is also enhancing its tenant mix by introducing essential and lifestyle-focused services such as medical offices, childcare, fitness, and entertainment. These additions make its centres more convenient and attractive, boosting traffic and tenant demand. Its premium outlets are performing well, driving higher EBITDA and overall value.

SmartCentres’ strong balance sheet, consistent rental lifts, and diverse tenant base are expected to drive its growth through 2025 and beyond. Moreover, its vast underutilized landbank and a significant pipeline of mixed-use projects position SmartCentres to generate higher funds from operations (FFO), drive future payouts, and increase the REIT’s net asset value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock might be down, but don't count out this top energy stock, especially with a juicy dividend.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Forever Dividend Pick: 39% Upside in This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just a deal, it's a steal with shares currently down. But don't count the stock out.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

These three Canadian dividend stocks provide a balance of high yield, growth potential, and resilience.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Buy and Hold a Single Canadian Stock, This Would Be It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a Canadian stock that's due for even more growth, this one is an easy "yes."

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock continues to be undervalued for investors wanting in on a solid, long-term tech stock.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can get dividends any time, but these five offer major returns that should stand the test of time.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $7,000 to Transform My TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks have resilient payouts and high yields and can help generate a tax-free passive income of about…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Play Defence in a Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Consumer defensive stock Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a Canadian utility stock, and a retail REIT could provide portfolio solace during a tariff…

Read more »