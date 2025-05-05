Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Turn $14,000 in My TFSA into a Money-Making Machine

How I’d Turn $14,000 in My TFSA into a Money-Making Machine

Investing over time in a diversified Canadian dividend ETF like the VDY is one way to make a money-making machine for one’s TFSA.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Turning $14,000 into a tax-free, money-making or income-producing machine might sound ambitious – but with the right investment strategy, it’s entirely doable in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). My approach? I’d harness the power of Canadian dividend stocks through a single, proven investment: the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

This isn’t about chasing hype or speculating on risky growth stocks. It’s about building a reliable, compounding stream of passive income – and watching the investment grow tax-free.

Why I’d choose the VDY ETF

The TFSA is the perfect tool for compounding wealth because all capital gains, interest, and dividends are completely tax-free. To take full advantage of that, I’d invest the entire $14,000 into VDY, a low-fee exchange traded fund (ETF) packed with high-quality dividend stocks.

VDY isn’t just popular – it’s massive, with nearly $3.5 billion in net assets. It tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, offering exposure to about 60 dividend-paying Canadian companies. The ETF is designed to deliver a high yield, and it does just that.

Currently, the ETF pays out a juicy 4.1% cash distribution yield, which means over $570 per year in passive income on a $14,000 investment – and that’s before any price appreciation.

Built-in diversification in established Canadian businesses

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF is heavily weighted toward the backbone of the Canadian economy: financials and energy. These two sectors make up more than 80% of the fund – 52.5% in financials and 29.5% in energy – providing both stability and income.

Its top 10 holdings alone make up 66% of the fund, and they are well-known Canadian blue-chip giants:

  • Royal Bank of Canada (13.9% of the fund)
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (9.2%)
  • Enbridge (8.4%)
  • Bank of Montreal (6.1%)

…as well as 5.6% to 4.2% each in the following:

  • Canadian Natural Resources
  • Bank of Nova Scotia
  • Manulife Financial
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
  • TC Energy
  • and Suncor Energy.

These are dividend powerhouses with long histories of paying (often rising) dividends – exactly the kind of businesses I want working for me inside a TFSA.

Turning passive income into a snowball

Now, let’s talk about strategy. There are two main approaches to deploying that $14,000:

  1. Lump-sum investing: If VDY experiences a dip, that would be a golden buying opportunity to invest a relatively hefty amount. Buying the dip can amplify long-term returns. For example, the ETF dipped to the $44-per-unit level last month.
  2. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA): Don’t want to time the market? Just split your $14,000 into smaller chunks – maybe $500 every two weeks or monthly – and let the investment average out over time.

Once fully invested, that $14,000 could generate over $570 per year, and those dividends can be reinvested to buy more units, compounding over time. As VDY’s holdings raise their dividends and the ETF grows, that cash machine only gets stronger — and it does it all tax-free inside the TFSA.

The Foolish investor takeaway

This isn’t about getting rich overnight – it’s about building a low-maintenance, tax-free income engine that grows year after year. With a single ETF like VDY, $14,000 in your TFSA isn’t just sitting idle – it’s working, compounding, and creating wealth quietly in the background.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a good TSX stock.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 8.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Heighten

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade tensions continue to trouble investors, but this dividend stock could certainly help smooth things over.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) has a very high yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some consistent dividend passive income in your TFSA, these are the top choices I'd go with.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you want long-term income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 18% from all-time highs.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock will pay you each and every month you hold it and offers more growth in the near…

Read more »