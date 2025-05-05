Investing over time in a diversified Canadian dividend ETF like the VDY is one way to make a money-making machine for one’s TFSA.

How I’d Turn $14,000 in My TFSA into a Money-Making Machine

Turning $14,000 into a tax-free, money-making or income-producing machine might sound ambitious – but with the right investment strategy, it’s entirely doable in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). My approach? I’d harness the power of Canadian dividend stocks through a single, proven investment: the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

This isn’t about chasing hype or speculating on risky growth stocks. It’s about building a reliable, compounding stream of passive income – and watching the investment grow tax-free.

Why I’d choose the VDY ETF

The TFSA is the perfect tool for compounding wealth because all capital gains, interest, and dividends are completely tax-free. To take full advantage of that, I’d invest the entire $14,000 into VDY, a low-fee exchange traded fund (ETF) packed with high-quality dividend stocks.

VDY isn’t just popular – it’s massive, with nearly $3.5 billion in net assets. It tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, offering exposure to about 60 dividend-paying Canadian companies. The ETF is designed to deliver a high yield, and it does just that.

Currently, the ETF pays out a juicy 4.1% cash distribution yield, which means over $570 per year in passive income on a $14,000 investment – and that’s before any price appreciation.

Built-in diversification in established Canadian businesses

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF is heavily weighted toward the backbone of the Canadian economy: financials and energy. These two sectors make up more than 80% of the fund – 52.5% in financials and 29.5% in energy – providing both stability and income.

Its top 10 holdings alone make up 66% of the fund, and they are well-known Canadian blue-chip giants:

Royal Bank of Canada (13.9% of the fund)

(13.9% of the fund) Toronto-Dominion Bank (9.2%)

(9.2%) Enbridge (8.4%)

(8.4%) Bank of Montreal (6.1%)

…as well as 5.6% to 4.2% each in the following:

Canadian Natural Resources ,

, Bank of Nova Scotia ,

, Manulife Financial ,

, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ,

, TC Energy ,

, and Suncor Energy.

These are dividend powerhouses with long histories of paying (often rising) dividends – exactly the kind of businesses I want working for me inside a TFSA.

Turning passive income into a snowball

Now, let’s talk about strategy. There are two main approaches to deploying that $14,000:

Lump-sum investing: If VDY experiences a dip, that would be a golden buying opportunity to invest a relatively hefty amount. Buying the dip can amplify long-term returns. For example, the ETF dipped to the $44-per-unit level last month. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA): Don’t want to time the market? Just split your $14,000 into smaller chunks – maybe $500 every two weeks or monthly – and let the investment average out over time.

Once fully invested, that $14,000 could generate over $570 per year, and those dividends can be reinvested to buy more units, compounding over time. As VDY’s holdings raise their dividends and the ETF grows, that cash machine only gets stronger — and it does it all tax-free inside the TFSA.

The Foolish investor takeaway

This isn’t about getting rich overnight – it’s about building a low-maintenance, tax-free income engine that grows year after year. With a single ETF like VDY, $14,000 in your TFSA isn’t just sitting idle – it’s working, compounding, and creating wealth quietly in the background.