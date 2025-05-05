Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) has a very high yield.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to invest $15,000 or something close to that into dividend stocks?

If so, you’re making a wise choice. Dividend stocks, when held in Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), often deliver excellent performance. Canadian dividend stocks, in particular, tend to be among the nation’s best performers (in the U.S. and some other markets, low/no-dividend tech stocks are more dominant).

But should you try your hand at picking individual dividend stocks that you like? According to most experts, no. No matter what kind of assets you want in your portfolio, you are better off getting your exposure through diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In this article, I will share three dividend ETFs that could fill your TFSA or Registered Retirement Savings Plan with passive income starting with just $15,000.

Canadian dividend stocks

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) is an ETF made up of dividend-paying Canadian stocks. It holds 54 stocks in different sectors (banking, energy, utilities, and more), giving it ample diversification. It has a 0.39% management expense ratio (fee), which is a little higher than that of a typical broad market fund but arguably worth it if you want high dividends in your portfolio. The fund is run by BMO Global Asset Management, a reputable and trustworthy asset management firm. All of these advantages combine to make ZDV a very appealing dividend fund, with a 3.7% yield that easily beats the TSX Composite Index.

Chinese banks

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:CHIX) is an ETF made up of Chinese banks. The fund’s holdings are dirt cheap, with the portfolio having a 4.6 price-to-earnings ratio and a 0.5 price-to-book ratio. It also has a very high dividend yield of 5.3%, according to some sources. I held this fund in the past, and I collected pretty high dividends from it, as I recall. One downside with CHIX is the management fee. At 0.66%, it’s not low. However, you’re making much more than that just in dividends each and every year when you hold this fund. It could be worth it.

High-yield Canadian stocks

Last but not least, we have iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI). This a fund built on Canadian dividend stocks much like ZDV; however, this fund has a slightly stronger preference for high yields than that one does. The fund has a 6% trailing yield. If you look at the kinds of stocks that make up the fund — TSX banks, energy companies, and utilities — it’s not hard to see why it has so much yield. Also, the fund’s 0.22% MER is relatively low for a thematic high-yield fund. So, XEI is definitely worth a look.

Foolish takeaway

You don’t need to gamble to get a high yield in your portfolio. While much of the online discussion around high-yield investing focuses on individual stocks, you can find plenty of ETFs with above-average yields. Such funds give you the benefit of diversification along with the high yield you seek. So, get your yield from ETFs. It’s a prudent way to earn passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 8.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Heighten

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade tensions continue to trouble investors, but this dividend stock could certainly help smooth things over.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some consistent dividend passive income in your TFSA, these are the top choices I'd go with.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you want long-term income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 18% from all-time highs.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock will pay you each and every month you hold it and offers more growth in the near…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Value Hunting: 1 Canadian Stock Approaching Buy Territory

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock could be a steal after its Q1 fumble.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $24,600 in this monthly dividend stock will allow you to purchase 5,000 shares and generate $150 in…

Read more »