Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a good TSX stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to invest a relatively small sum of money like $3,000, you need to make sure you get the most for your dollars. A $3,000 investment could grow into something substantial if allowed to compound over the long term. On the other hand, such a sum will turn into next to nothing if invested poorly. It’s always a good idea to start with index funds, because they offer both low risk and decent returns. If you’re looking to invest a little more aggressively than that, read on, because I am about to reveal one of the best stocks to buy with $3,000 in 2025.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian gas station/convenience store company best known for the nationwide Circle-K Chain and the Quebec-based Couche-Tard chain. It also operates gas stations in the U.S. and Europe.

What does ATD have going for it that makes it better than the average gas station company?

First, unlike many of the energy companies that operate gas stations, ATD does not pay a high percentage of its earnings out as dividends. That leaves it with a lot of money to re-invest in growth, usually without an extreme amount of debt. The company will be taking out considerable debt if it moves ahead with its 7/11 buyout – more on that in a few paragraphs. In general, though, ATD does not have an overly high debt burden.

Another advantage ATD has is its fuel sales business. Quite simply, this segment earns money for selling oil companies’ refined products at gas stations. Unlike the oil companies themselves, ATD does not risk turning unprofitable in oil bear markets. So it’s a comparatively safe way to bet on fuel prices.

Tariff-proof business

One big advantage that ATD has in 2025 is the fact that it’s a relatively tariff-proof business. Unlike crude oil E&Ps, ATD does not export oil to the U.S. – a business activity that incurs a 10% Trump tariff. Instead it makes money selling gasoline and diesel fuel that is largely sourced within Canada (though occasionally through U.S. companies). This makes it a pretty tariff-resistant company.

A modest valuation

Another thing that Alimentation Couche-Tard has going for it is a pretty modest valuation. The company put out some weak earnings releases last year, and then it announced a 7/11 takeover bid for $40 billion. Both the earnings releases and the takeover attempt were taken poorly by investors, resulting in ATD stock being down from its all-time highs. So now, the stock trades at 18.8 times earnings, 0.63 times sales, and 3.3 times book. This is cheaper than the Canadian markets as a whole.

About the 7/11 deal

ATD’s 7/11 deal has been widely criticized by investors. The company’s bid puts a steep price tag on 7/11 and will entail a massive amount of borrowing. I think the 7/11 deal is probably not a good idea for ATD, but the Japanese government looks unlikely to approve it anyway. So, I don’t consider the 7/11 deal attempt a major negative for ATD shareholders.

Foolish takeaway

Alimentation Couche-Tard has definitely had a rough few years, but it’s still a solid company. I’d be comfortable owning its shares today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 8.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Heighten

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade tensions continue to trouble investors, but this dividend stock could certainly help smooth things over.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) has a very high yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some consistent dividend passive income in your TFSA, these are the top choices I'd go with.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you want long-term income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 18% from all-time highs.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock will pay you each and every month you hold it and offers more growth in the near…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Value Hunting: 1 Canadian Stock Approaching Buy Territory

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock could be a steal after its Q1 fumble.

Read more »