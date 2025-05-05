After soaring nearly 8% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in a month.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

Canadian equities rallied on Friday as largely strong corporate earnings and hopes of easing trade tensions offered a temporary lift to investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 236 points, or 1%, to settle at 25,032 — marking its highest close in a month.

While utility stocks witnessed weakness as investors rotated into more growth-oriented sectors, the rally in industrials, financials, and technology more than compensated, driving the TSX higher.

With this, the TSX Composite ended the week with 1.3% gains, registering its fourth consecutive winning week.

Top Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) rallied by 14% to $56.42 per share after announcing solid quarterly earnings. In the quarter ended in February 2025, the Vancouver-based apparel company’s total revenue surged 31% year over year to $895.1 million, with a 26% increase in comparable sales.

More importantly, the U.S. market segment’s quarterly sales jumped by 48.5% from a year ago, while e-commerce revenue also surged 42.4% despite tariff uncertainties, reflecting the success of Aritzia’s digital push and expansion strategy. On a year-to-date basis, ATZ stock is now up 5.6%.

TerraVest Industries, Algoma Steel, and Ivanhoe Mines were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each soaring by at least 6%.

On the flip side, MDA Space, Magna International, Tilray, and Alamos Gold dived by at least 4.2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, Bank of Montreal, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially natural gas, gold, and silver, trended higher in early morning trading on Monday, setting a positive tone for Canada’s resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest non-manufacturing purchasing managers index from the U.S., which could provide insights into the health of the services sector and broader economic momentum.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Parkland, TMX Group, Ero Copper, Baytex Energy, Topaz Energy, Gibson Energy, CT REIT, and RioCan REIT, will release their first-quarter earnings reports today after the market’s closing bell. These earnings announcements could provide fresh momentum for the TSX, especially if companies show resilience in margins and forward guidance.

Market movers on the TSX today