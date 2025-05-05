Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

After soaring nearly 8% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in a month.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities rallied on Friday as largely strong corporate earnings and hopes of easing trade tensions offered a temporary lift to investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 236 points, or 1%, to settle at 25,032 — marking its highest close in a month.

While utility stocks witnessed weakness as investors rotated into more growth-oriented sectors, the rally in industrials, financials, and technology more than compensated, driving the TSX higher.

With this, the TSX Composite ended the week with 1.3% gains, registering its fourth consecutive winning week.

Top Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) rallied by 14% to $56.42 per share after announcing solid quarterly earnings. In the quarter ended in February 2025, the Vancouver-based apparel company’s total revenue surged 31% year over year to $895.1 million, with a 26% increase in comparable sales.

More importantly, the U.S. market segment’s quarterly sales jumped by 48.5% from a year ago, while e-commerce revenue also surged 42.4% despite tariff uncertainties, reflecting the success of Aritzia’s digital push and expansion strategy. On a year-to-date basis, ATZ stock is now up 5.6%.

TerraVest Industries, Algoma Steel, and Ivanhoe Mines were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each soaring by at least 6%.

On the flip side, MDA Space, Magna International, Tilray, and Alamos Gold dived by at least 4.2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, Bank of Montreal, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially natural gas, gold, and silver, trended higher in early morning trading on Monday, setting a positive tone for Canada’s resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest non-manufacturing purchasing managers index from the U.S., which could provide insights into the health of the services sector and broader economic momentum.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Parkland, TMX Group, Ero Copper, Baytex Energy, Topaz Energy, Gibson Energy, CT REIT, and RioCan REIT, will release their first-quarter earnings reports today after the market’s closing bell. These earnings announcements could provide fresh momentum for the TSX, especially if companies show resilience in margins and forward guidance.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, Bank Of Montreal, Magna International, and Mda Space. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy, Magna International, Parkland, TMX Group, TerraVest Industries, Tilray Brands, Topaz Energy, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX at the open today as investors await the important U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as the key focus remains on more corporate earnings.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stock Market

The Essential Strategies for Canadian Investors in Trump’s Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

As Trump's tariffs rattle markets, smart Canadian investors aren't panicking -- they're positioning. Discover how to shield your wealth while…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Key economic data and first-quarter corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Worried about tariffs? These 2 Canadian tech stocks (CGI and Constellation Software) are built for global resilience.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stock Market

How I’d Allocate $5,000 in U.S. Stocks in Today’s Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in U.S. stocks and ETFs provide Canadian equity investors with geographic diversification in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 29

| Jitendra Parashar

With election results in and earnings season heating up, several factors could sway TSX stocks in today’s session.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as Canadians head to the polls in parliamentary elections.

Read more »