Discover how to earn $500 a month tax-free in your TFSA by combining several dividend stocks for long-term income.

A Simple Way for Canadians to Earn $500 a Month Tax-Free From a TFSA

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An investment of $95,000 spread across these stocks can achieve the $500 monthly tax-free income goal with a focus on stability and growth.

Enbridge, SmartCentres REIT, and Telus are recommended stocks offering stable income with yields of 4.84%, 6.37%, and 9.70%, respectively.

The TFSA is one of the best long-term investment vehicles available to Canadians. Using a TFSA to earn $500 a month tax-free may sound like an ambitious goal, but it is possible, provided the right stocks are selected to start that growth.

Many Canadians use their TFSA specifically to build long-term passive income through reliable dividend stocks.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great long-term picks that can help to reach that goal to earn $500 a month tax-free.

Here are three options to consider adding to your portfolio today.

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Enbridge provides long‑term dividend income

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a name that most Canadians are familiar with as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its regulated pipeline business and long-term contracts.

Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy business and operates one of the largest natural gas utilities on the continent.

This means that Enbridge generates a steady, recurring revenue stream that allows the company to invest in growth initiatives while paying one of the best dividends on the market.

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 4.9%.

Prospective investors looking to earn $500 a month tax-free should also note that Enbridge has an established history of providing annual bumps to that dividend going back three decades.

That fact alone makes this a top contender for any portfolio tasked to earn $500 a month tax-free.

Earn monthly distributions with SmartCentres REIT

REITs are great investments that can provide investors with a recurring distribution, often paid monthly. In a TFSA portfolio, adding the right REIT can provide a stable, recurring income stream that can grow over time through reinvestments.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is the second option to help generate a recurring monthly income. SmartCentres is one of the larger REITs in Canada, boasting a portfolio of necessity-retail shopping centres.

Those retail sites help in providing SmartCentres with sufficient foot traffic that supports results even during economic slowdowns. The REIT’s focus on necessity-based retail also gives it a defensive edge that few can match. Factor in its long-term leases and recurring monthly distribution, and you have a solid option for any portfolio.

That distribution currently offers a yield of 6.4%, making it a superb option for a TFSA to earn $500 a month tax-free.

Generate defensive income with Telus

Rounding out the list of stocks that can help to earn $500 a month tax-free is Telus (TSX:T). Telus is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks, offering a combination of stability and growth appeal.

The company’s core subscription services generate a reliable, recurring revenue stream that is backed by high customer retention. In fact, in recent years, the need for some of those core services has increased, elevating their defensive appeal further.

Telus’ diversification into technology solutions and digital health adds another layer of long-term growth potential. For TFSA investors, this means that Telus provides a mix of income and growth potential.

Speaking of income, Telus offers one of the highest yields on the market. The company’s quarterly dividend currently carries a yield of 9.7%.

A simple TFSA plan to earn $500 a month tax‑free

Investing in the trio of stocks above can provide the foundation for a diversified portfolio offering both growth and income. And given an initial investment of $95,000 spread across those three stocks, the goal of $500 a month tax-free is easily reached.

Here’s a simple breakdown showing how the allocation produces over $500 a month in tax-free income. This approach keeps the focus on stable, income-producing Canadian stocks that fit naturally into a TFSA strategy.