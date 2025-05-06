Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian seniors are searching for solid dividend-growth stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating reliable and growing passive income for retirement.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure industry with a current market capitalization of $140 billion. The company moves nearly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and transports roughly 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

In recent years, management diversified the asset portfolio to position Enbridge to benefit from emerging energy trends. Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and took a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built in British Columbia. International demand for North American energy is expanding as foreign buyers seek reliable supplies amid geopolitical tensions in key production regions.

Enbridge bulked up its renewable energy assets and recently spent US$14 billion to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. That deal made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Natural gas demand is expected to rise in the coming years as gas-fired power facilities are built to supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres.

Enbridge is up 28% in the past year, supported by falling interest rates in Canada and the United States. Cheaper debt expenses boost profits and can free up more cash for distributions to shareholders.

Enbridge is working on a $26 billion capital program that is expected to drive 7% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) through 2026. Distributable cash flow growth is targeted at 3%. This should support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has a current dividend yield of 3.6%. That’s lower than many other TSX dividend stocks, but Fortis has increased the dividend annually for the past 51 years, and management plans to boost the distribution by 4% to 6% annually through 2029.

Fortis operates utility businesses across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. These include natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. Revenue is primarily rate-regulated, so cash flow tends to be reliable and predictable.

The company has a $26 billion capital program on the go that is expected to increase the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As new assets go into service, the jump in cash flow should support the dividend-growth targets. Fortis also has a good track record of making strategic acquisitions. If lower borrowing costs spark a new wave of consolidation in the utility sector Fortis could either be a buyer or become an acquisition target.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Enbridge and Fortis are good examples of stocks that pay attractive and growing dividends. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are top choices, especially for those wanting growth with a $5,000 investment.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are top options for investors looking for strength, income, and more in the future.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Watch in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks might be oversold.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth and now offer high yields.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains an essential staple for investors, which is what makes it a top passive-income choice.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Paying 6.4% Monthly Income Looks Undervalued

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A Canadian REIT trading at a 15% discount to NAV just raised its payout—and its resilience shines in Q1 2025…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $7,000 evenly across these two high yield dividend stocks, you could earn about $49.50 in tax-free income each…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial services company operating the TSX is the smartest Canadian stock to buy with $7,000 right now.

Read more »