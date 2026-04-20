These TSX dividend stocks have solid yields and backed by businesses that generate steady cash flow in any market.

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

These Canadian dividend stocks are well-positioned to continue paying and increasing their dividends in the years ahead.

Companies like Enbridge, SmartCentres REIT, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Utilities, and Canadian Natural Resources have long streaks of dividend growth supported by their steady cash flow in any market.

These TSX stocks offer reliable income through solid yields, backed by resilient earnings, and long histories of consistent dividend growth.

Investors looking for high-quality dividend stocks could consider Canadian companies with a history of uninterrupted distributions and growth. These dividend stocks are backed by fundamentally solid businesses that generate resilient earnings. Moreover, their payouts are sustainable, and management remains committed to enhancing shareholder value.

Against this background, here are five TSX dividend stocks with solid yields built for steady cash flow in any market.

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TSX dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dependable dividend stock with solid yields, backed by over 70 years of consistent payouts and steady increases since 1995. It currently pays $0.97 per share quarterly, yielding about 5.4%.

Enbridge’s diversified operations across pipelines, utilities, gas storage, and renewables support its growth and add stability. Moreover, much of its earnings are secured through regulated assets and long-term contracts, ensuring stable cash flow across commodity and market cycles.

Moreover, high utilization of its liquids pipeline, growing utility base, rising energy demand, and multi-billion-dollar secured capital projects will enable Enbridge to keep growing its dividend in the years ahead.

TSX dividend stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive dividend stock offering a solid yield backed by its ability to consistently deliver steady net operating income (NOI) growth. The real estate investment trust’s monthly dividend of $0.154 per share yields approximately 6.4%. Moreover, its high yield is sustainable and well-protected.

SmartCentres’s payouts are supported by its high-quality real estate portfolio that witnesses solid leasing demand, reports a high occupancy rate, and generates favourable lease renewal rates. Moreover, its high-quality tenants, mostly large retailers with defensive business, and high rent collection rate drive its cash flow in all market conditions, supporting steady payouts.

The REIT is also well-positioned to capitalize on a large reserve of underutilized land. Moreover, it will benefit from a significant pipeline of mixed-use development projects.

TSX dividend stock #3: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top TSX dividend stock with a resilient yield. The Canadian banking giant maintains an exceptional 197-year record of uninterrupted payouts. Moreover, it raised its dividend by about 5.7% annually over the past 15 years.

Bank of Montreal’s diversified revenue base, spanning core banking, capital markets, and wealth management, helps sustain stable earnings through economic cycles. Strong cost control has improved efficiency and profitability. The bank is now advancing a digital-first approach, investing in AI to boost productivity and customer engagement. Overall, BMO appears well-positioned to continue its long-standing dividend tradition.

TSX dividend stock #4: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock offers a worry-free yield backed by a defensive business model built on rate-regulated and contracted assets. This low-risk operating structure has supported 54 straight years of dividend increases, making it a reliable choice for income investors across market cycles.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities plans to sustain this dividend growth streak by expanding its regulated rate base, with about $12 billion in investments slated for 2026–2030. It is also focusing on long-term contracted projects that provide steady cash flow and reduce volatility. Overall, Canadian Utilities remains a dependable dividend stock for a growing passive-income stream.

TSX dividend stock #5: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a top dividend stock offering a solid yield. The company has consistently rewarded shareholders, even during weak energy cycles, when several oil and gas producers were forced to cut or suspend dividends. Notably, CNQ has a stellar record of dividend growth. It recently raised its dividend by 6.4%, marking its 26th year of consistent increases.

Canadian Natural’s solid portfolio, consisting of long-life, low-decline assets, a growing production base, cost optimization, and strong free cash flow generation, positions it well to continue paying and increasing its dividend. Further, its solid balance sheet positions it well to pursue strategic acquisitions, which will likely boost its production and reserves, supporting future payouts.