Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

Seeking strength from your investments? Then these are the three stocks to consider first.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Investing $4,000 in Canadian stocks can be a strategic move to build long-term wealth. Focusing on Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential is key. Three such companies are ARC Resources (TSX:ARX), Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI), and Shopify (TSX:SHOP). So let’s take a look at them on the TSX today.

ARC

ARC Resources is a leading Canadian energy company specializing in natural gas and liquids. In the first quarter of 2025, ARC reported average production of 372,265 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 6% increase from the same period in 2024. The Canadian stock generated funds from operations of $857 million ($1.45 per share) and free funds flow of $400 million ($0.68 per share).

Net income was $405 million ($0.69 per share). ARC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share and repurchased five million common shares for $131 million under its normal course issuer bid. The Canadian stock also announced a long-term LNG supply agreement with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific, commencing with commercial operations at the Cedar LNG Facility expected in late 2028. All in all, it’s a strong Canadian stock that’s only getting stronger.

Badger

Badger Infrastructure Solutions is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. In the first quarter of 2025, Badger reported revenue of $172.6 million, a 7% increase from the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $33.8 million, up 16% from 2024.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 36% to $0.19. The Canadian stock’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share for the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Badger also repurchased 301,000 shares under its normal course issuer bid at a weighted average price of $38.31 per share. So you’ll be getting growth as well as income from this top choice.

Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing tools to start, market, and manage retail businesses. As of wrutubg, Shopify’s stock was forming the right side of a stage one double-bottom base, with a buy point at $111. Despite some volatility, the Canadian stock has shown consistent earnings and sales growth.

Over the last eight quarters, earnings per share have grown to $0.44, with a consistent 26% sales growth rate. Analysts forecast a 31% increase in Q1 profit ahead of the Canadian stock’s May 8 earnings release. Notably, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood recently added approximately $5.9 million in Shopify stock to her ARK Next Generation Internet ETF! So it might be time to sit up and pay attention.

Bottom line

Allocating your $4,000 investment equally among these three Canadian stocks at about $1,333 each provides a diversified portfolio across the energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors. ARC Resources offers exposure to the energy sector with strong financials and shareholder returns. Badger Infrastructure provides stability and consistent dividends in the infrastructure space. Shopify offers growth potential in the technology sector, despite some market volatility. This balanced approach can help mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities across different industries – as well as offers income through both returns and some dividends for today’s investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Almost Constant Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four choices could make any $14,000 investment a strong one, especially with solid dividends that will stand the test…

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $8,000 in These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields could deliver a stable passive income.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

This could be a rare opportunity to buy this unique income and growth stock.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield renewable energy stock paying monthly dividends is a brilliant choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could be a great pick-up with $1,500 this spring!

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are top choices, especially for those wanting growth with a $5,000 investment.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are top options for investors looking for strength, income, and more in the future.

Read more »