Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Investors interested in tech can consider Constellation Software.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

The tech sector is undoubtedly one of the most exciting global industries, and it has been for several years. Newer investors starting to invest in the stock market often look for high-growth opportunities that can give them substantial and rapid returns. However, seasoned investors with a long investment horizon know better than to hedge all their bets on risky investments.

Investing in tech stocks can be a great way to enjoy sizeable returns, but the industry’s constant shifts increase the risk factor. Typically, it is far better to make riskier investments when you have a well-balanced portfolio to offset potential losses. All of this said, not every tech stock is a high-risk investment. Investors interested in this industry and with a sizeable amount to allocate to a reliable tech company can consider investing in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Boasting a $106.86 billion market capitalization, this tech stock has stood the test of time and proven itself a winner for investors time and again. Let’s take a better look at the stock and why it still is the smartest holding to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio.

A reliable business model

Constellation Software is atypical among tech stocks. The company was founded around 30 years ago by Mark Leonard, and it engages in acquiring, managing, and building up vertical market software businesses across several sectors, private and government-related. The software companies it acquires typically create specialized software for various sectors.

Constellation does not invest in startups or up-and-coming software companies. Instead, it focuses solely on successful businesses with the potential to be even better. After bringing these companies under its banner, it uses its sizeable capital to help these companies fulfill and exceed that potential. The result is a win-win scenario, where the companies under its belt grow and contribute to its growth.

The focused approach minimizes risks associated with startups, single companies, or any specific industry-related factors. The result is an efficient, growth-focused, minimum-risk business model that drives greater value for the stock and its investors.

As of this writing, Constellation Software stock trades for $5,042.62 per share. Since the company went public, it has delivered 27,455.30% growth through capital gains alone. It is also one of the few TSX tech stocks that pays regular quarterly dividends to its shareholders.

Foolish takeaway

The almost unbelievable growth figure is indeed true, and its past performance is a strong indicator of future growth potential. Its most recent earnings paint a clear picture for the possibility of getting solid returns by investing in the stock, even at current levels.

Its most recent quarter ended in December 2024. Constellation Software reported $6.6 billion in revenue, up by 14% from the same quarter in the previous year. The company’s net income grew by 10%. Constellation Software has an appealing balance sheet due to its disciplined financial management.

The global tech industry is only going to grow from here, and Constellation Software is a company well-positioned to leverage the sector’s growth to provide better and better shareholder value for years to come. If you’re interested in making a strong bet in the tech sector, CSU stock can be a solid pick to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Where Will BlackBerry Be in 4 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With fresh partnerships and a tighter focus, BlackBerry is trying to lay the foundation for long-term growth.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian stocks have some big winners, and these three are a prime choice while shares are down.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Buy and Hold a Single Canadian Stock, This Would Be It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a Canadian stock that's due for even more growth, this one is an easy "yes."

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 26% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock continues to be undervalued for investors wanting in on a solid, long-term tech stock.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 2 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Shopify is a TSX tech stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Vecima Networks is a TSX tech stock trading at a sizeable discount in May…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

The market sell-off in the last two months amid fear of tariffs has created an opportunity to invest your cash…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

Canadians: How You Could Build a $1 Million Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Building a $1 million nest egg needs consistent investing, time in the market, and these growth stocks for the catalyst…

Read more »