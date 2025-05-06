The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Putting $5,000 to work in today’s stock market can feel a little daunting. Between inflation, shifting interest rates, and volatile headlines, it’s hard to know where to begin. But long-term investors know that quality companies can shine through the noise. If you’re looking to build steady growth without chasing risky trends, three TSX stocks stand out right now. Those are Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN), TerraVest Industries (TSX: TVK), and Total Energy Services (TSX: TOT).

Brookfield

Brookfield might not have the flash of a tech darling, but it has something more important: stability. With over US$900 billion in assets under management, it’s one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. The Canadian stock invests in infrastructure, real estate, renewables, private equity, and credit, everything that tends to hold value and grow over time. In its most recent earnings report for Q4 2024, Brookfield reported US$1.1 billion in quarterly distributable earnings and US$5 billion for the full year. Liquidity reached nearly US$120 billion, giving it a massive war chest to go bargain-hunting while others are retreating.

Brookfield stock has had a mixed run recently, with investors weighing global economic uncertainty against the strength of its balance sheet. But the firm’s long track record of delivering double-digit returns speaks volumes. It earns fees from managing assets and often invests alongside clients, meaning its success is closely aligned with investor outcomes. For someone looking to buy a stock that will quietly grow while generating real value, it’s hard to beat Brookfield.

TerraVest

Next up is TerraVest Industries. It’s not a household name, but sometimes the best investments aren’t. TerraVest makes equipment for the energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors, everything from pressure vessels to propane tanks and waste processing gear. It’s a business that doesn’t need flash to deliver results. In 2024, TerraVest reported $918 million in revenue and nearly $75 million in net income. That’s up from $715 million in revenue and $60 million in profit the year before. Not only is it growing, but it’s doing so profitably, with a net margin of 8.2%.

TerraVest has been steadily acquiring smaller firms in its space and integrating them efficiently. It’s not trying to dominate headlines; it’s just executing. The Canadian stock generates strong free cash flow, supports a modest dividend, and keeps expanding in underserved markets. The manufacturer has also shown the ability to pass along higher costs during inflationary periods, which helps protect margins. With shares still trading at a reasonable valuation relative to earnings and cash flow, analysts remain bullish.

Total Energy

Finally, there’s Total Energy Services. This is a more cyclical name, focused on oilfield services such as contract drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, and well servicing. It’s exposed to the ups and downs of energy markets, but right now, that may not be a bad thing. With oil prices hovering in the US$80 range and global demand still strong, energy service companies are in demand again. Total Energy reported $246 million in revenue for Q4 2024 and $1 billion for the full year. It remains profitable and free cash flow positive, even after reinvesting in new equipment and expanding its rental fleet.

What makes Total Energy appealing is its financial discipline. It reduced debt significantly over the past few years and resumed paying a dividend, which now yields about 4.4%. While it may not have the same defensive quality as Brookfield or TerraVest, it offers strong torque to a recovering energy sector. If oil prices hold or climb, Total Energy stands to benefit, and so do shareholders.

Bottom line

So what could a $5,000 investment look like here? You might split it evenly, about $1,667 into each name, to build a diversified trio that spans infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and energy services. That mix offers a balance of steady growth, income, and some upside if energy prices surge again. Each of these Canadian stocks are backed by analysts for good reason: the stocks are well-run companies with a clear strategy and disciplined capital allocation.

In the end, the Canadian market is full of opportunities, but these three stand out for quality and resilience. Whether you’re just starting your investment journey or adding to an existing portfolio, Brookfield, TerraVest, and Total Energy offer a strong foundation for the years ahead.