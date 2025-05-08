Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 8

Following the Fed’s rate pause, TSX investors’ focus will likely remain on corporate earnings and global trade developments.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Largely stronger-than-expected corporate earnings pushed Canadian stocks higher on Wednesday, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the decision to hold interest rates steady, citing rising risks to both employment and price stability. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 186 points, or 0.7%, to 25,161 — its highest closing level in over a month.

Although an intraday decline in metals prices pressured mining stocks, solid gains in most other key sectors like industrials, technology, and energy guided the TSX benchmark upward.

During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that while the U.S. labour market remains strong, inflation is running somewhat above the 2% target. He also noted that recent tariff announcements could amplify inflationary pressures in the months ahead.

Top Composite movers and active stocks

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) surged by 9.4% to $82.01 per share, finishing as the TSX’s best-performing stock of the day. This rally in PBH stock came after the Canadian specialty food company reported record first-quarter results, with revenue jumping 14.9% YoY (year over year) to $1.68 billion.

More importantly, Premium Brands’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped by nearly 26% YoY to $0.68 per share, driven by a strong 9.9% organic volume growth in its U.S. protein, sandwich, and baked goods businesses. PBH stock now trades with a 3.7% year-to-date gain and offers a 4.5% annualized dividend yield.

Spin Master, Stella-Jones, and BRP were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.5%.

In contrast, NovaGold Resources, IAMGOLD, Ivanhoe Mines, and TransAlta slid by more than 5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Whitecap Resources, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices continued to extend their losses in early trading on Thursday, while crude oil and natural gas were mixed, setting a cautious tone for the TSX at the open today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning. Overall, the market’s focus will likely remain on corporate earnings and global trade developments as traders look for direction following the Fed’s rate pause.

Several TSX-listed companies, including CES Energy, IGM Financial, NFI, Definity Financial, Sun Life Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Franco-Nevada, Hydro One, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA, Shopify, Canadian Tire, BCE, Quebecor, Restaurant Brands, Brookfield, and Maple Leaf Foods, are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today, which could inject fresh volatility into the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce, Brookfield, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Mda Space, Pembina Pipeline, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, Brp, Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, NFI Group, Pembina Pipeline, Restaurant Brands International, Spin Master, Stella-Jones, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 7

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to more corporate earnings, TSX investors will closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate decision and press conference today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly negative note ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After soaring nearly 8% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently at its highest level in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX at the open today as investors await the important U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as the key focus remains on more corporate earnings.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stock Market

The Essential Strategies for Canadian Investors in Trump’s Trade War

| Brian Paradza, CFA

As Trump's tariffs rattle markets, smart Canadian investors aren't panicking -- they're positioning. Discover how to shield your wealth while…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Key economic data and first-quarter corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Tariff-Proof Tech Stocks: 2 Canadian Innovators That Could Ride the Digital Wave Beyond Borders

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Worried about tariffs? These 2 Canadian tech stocks (CGI and Constellation Software) are built for global resilience.

Read more »