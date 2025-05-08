Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $9,000 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $9,000 in the TSX Today

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Saving Plan (RRSP) investors are looking for good stocks that can ride out the current tariff turbulence impacting the markets. At the same time, it makes sense to consider contrarian picks in segments that have taken a hit but should rebound when markets rebalance.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up 27% in the past year and trades close to its 12-month high.

The company is benefitting from lower interest rates and the boost to revenue from its US$14 billion acquisition last year of three natural gas utilities in the United States. Enbridge is also working on a $26 billion capital program to drive revenue and cash flow growth. Management expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow by 7% to 9% through 2026. Distributable cash flow is expected to increase by 3%. This should support continued dividend growth. Enbridge has increased the distribution for 30 consecutive years.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Suncor Energy

Suncor (TSX:SU) trades near $46.50 at the time of writing compared to a 12-month high of around $58.50. The decline in the price of oil over the past year is largely to blame for the pullback. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil trades for close to US$58 per barrel at the time of writing. It was as high as US$83 in the past year.

Suncor is best known for its oil sands production, but the company also owns four large refineries and sells its fuel through Petro-Canada retail locations. Low oil prices are hurting margins on the production operations, but lower input costs for the refineries can lead to larger profits on the sale of refined products. In addition, cheaper gasoline can entice more people to take road trips. Travel within Canada might see a big boost this summer as people avoid heading to the United States.

Suncor just reported good first-quarter (Q1) 2025 results. Production, refining throughput, and sales of refined products all hit record levels in the quarter. The operational improvements indicate that Suncor is making good progress on its turnaround plan.

The company raised the dividend for 2025 and is returning excess cash to investors through share buybacks. At the time of writing, SU stock provides a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Analysts widely expect the oil market to remain in a surplus position through 2025 and into 2026. OPEC recently announced plans to increase supply. This will occur even as China’s economy remains weak, and there is a risk that the United States will slip into a recession if trade disputes are not settled in the near term. As such, additional downside is certainly possible for Suncor and other oil producers. However, the market should eventually recover. In the meantime, you get paid well to wait.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks to consider now

Enbridge and Suncor pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in the companies mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Catch up to the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can create immense passive income, and this dividend stock is an excellent choice.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Secure My Retirement With a $7,000 Investment Today

| Adam Othman

If you have the discipline to invest with a long-term strategy, here’s how you can use $7,000 in a TFSA…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to create income for years, and these three are the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Just $300 Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've only got a bit to invest, then this is one of the best Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Transform $7,000 Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $7,000 investment in these TSX stocks today could generate $120.54 in tax-free dividend income every quarter.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Utility Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

This top utility stock is an excellent buy on dips for investors to earn income and long-term price appreciation.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 New Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for TFSA Holders

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, investing can be tricky, and the CRA is always watching. But there's a way around high-risk trading.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock at $53 Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market to consider buying, but this monthly gem is just too…

Read more »