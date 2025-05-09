Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 in a TFSA as the Canadian Dollar Rises

If you’re sitting on $25,000 in Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room and wondering what to do with it, one option worth serious consideration is investing in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). It might not have the flash of a trendy artificial intelligence (AI) stock or the adrenaline rush of a penny play, but this Canadian tech powerhouse has quietly made long-term investors very happy. With the Canadian dollar holding relatively firm and tech continuing to lead global innovation, this is the kind of stock that could take $25,000 and turn it into something much bigger, possibly even $250,000, with enough time and patience.

About CSU

Constellation Software is a serial acquirer. Instead of building massive software products from scratch, it focuses on buying smaller, niche software businesses that are already serving a specialized market. These companies tend to have loyal customers, low competition, and reliable cash flow. By snapping them up, integrating them into its ecosystem, and keeping overhead tight, Constellation has become a steady compounding machine. This approach has worked for nearly two decades, and there’s no sign the strategy is slowing down.

In fact, the numbers from its most recent earnings report make a strong case. For the full year 2024, revenue rose 20% to US$10.1 billion. Net income to shareholders was up 29% to US$731 million, or US$34.48 per diluted share. Free cash flow available to shareholders also jumped 27% to US$1.5 billion. That kind of performance comes from running a solid business with smart decisions. And in 2024 alone, Constellation completed US$1.8 billion worth of acquisitions, all in niche software spaces that aren’t likely to face major disruption from big tech players.

A perfect pairing

So how does this help your TFSA? Well, the TFSA is built for long-term growth. All capital gains and dividends are tax-free, which means any profits you make from a stock like Constellation stay in your pocket. If you had invested $25,000 in Constellation 10 years ago and left it alone, you’d be sitting on well over $200,000 by now. And that’s without having to pay a dime in tax. That kind of performance can be life-changing if you’re investing for retirement or early financial independence, or simply want your money working harder for you.

Of course, no stock is perfect. Constellation doesn’t pay a big dividend at just 0.11%, so it’s not the best pick if you’re looking for regular income. But what it lacks in yield, it makes up for in growth. It has proven it can weather different market conditions, adjust to inflation, and make accretive deals no matter what’s going on in the broader economy. And since it operates globally and earns in multiple currencies, a strengthening Canadian dollar could give you more purchasing power when investing, making now a pretty good time to consider jumping in.

There’s also something to be said for simplicity. The TFSA isn’t meant to be complicated. You don’t need 20 different stocks to make it work. In some cases, all it takes is one well-run company that delivers consistent performance year after year. Constellation might just be that company. Its share price isn’t cheap trading above $5,175, but that doesn’t mean you have to buy hundreds of shares to get started. Even one or two shares could give your TFSA the kind of compounding fuel it needs.

Bottom line

What makes this idea even more attractive is that Constellation isn’t a household name for most Canadians. It has quietly grown into one of the most successful companies on the TSX. And that gives investors a bit of an edge. Sometimes the best performers are the ones nobody’s talking about.

In the end, investing is about playing the long game. If you have $25,000 in unused TFSA room, this is a golden chance to put it to work. Constellation Software may not be flashy, but it has all the traits of a long-term winner. Strong leadership, disciplined growth, solid earnings, and a proven strategy. Combined with the tax-free power of a TFSA, it’s a compelling case for anyone looking to build serious wealth over time.