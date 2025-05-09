Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Dividend Machine for Decades

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Dividend Machine for Decades

This Canadian dividend machine offers a high yield of 6.6% and can help you generate a tax-free income of $38.48 per month.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend stocks with monthly payouts and the ability to consistently increase their distributions are income machines for your portfolio. Notably, monthly dividend stocks with sustainable payouts offer a unique advantage compared to those that pay quarterly. The higher payout frequency means cash lands in your account more often, which provides greater flexibility.

Whether you’re reinvesting those dividends to compound your returns or simply using them to support your lifestyle, having money show up every month makes a meaningful difference. Over the long haul, reinvesting monthly dividends, especially those with high and sustainable yields, can lead to impressive total returns through compounding.

I’d also look to leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to take advantage of these opportunities. This account is tailor-made for income-generating assets because all dividends, interest, and capital gains earned within it are completely tax-free. Thus, it enhances total returns in the long term.

With the 2025 TFSA contribution limit set at $7,000, here is a monthly dividend machine I’d buy and hold for decades.

The monthly dividend machine

While the TSX has several high-quality stocks that pay monthly dividends, First National (TSX:FN) stands out for its ability to pay and increase its distributions. Moreover, it offers a high yield, making it a monthly dividend machine.

As a leading non-bank mortgage lender in Canada, it specializes in providing mortgage financing solutions for both residential and commercial markets. The company’s solid portfolio of mortgages under administration (MUA) generates consistent income and cash flow, supporting its dividend payouts.

Since its initial public offering in 2006, First National has demonstrated impressive dividend growth, having increased its payouts 18 times. Its shareholders get a monthly dividend of $0.208 per share, translating into an attractive yield of 6.6%.

First National’s consistent track record of dividend increases reflects its commitment to delivering strong returns to investors while maintaining financial stability and capital efficiency.

Why is First National a dependable dividend stock?

First National Financial is a dependable dividend stock in Canada, thanks to its resilient business model and consistent income generation. The non-bank mortgage originator and underwriter leverages its large scale and strong relationships with independent brokers to drive efficiency and growth. The company focuses on high-quality, low-risk mortgages, and most of its mortgages under administration (MUA) carry no residual credit risk.

First National’s diverse product mix across residential and commercial markets benefits from cross-market referrals and cost efficiencies. Its single-family mortgage business is a steady revenue engine, generating recurring cash flow through placement, securitization, and servicing. This also expands its mortgage portfolio, lowers servicing costs per loan, and enhances long-term profitability.

Despite economic uncertainties and potential recessionary pressures, First National is optimistic. It expects strong year-over-year growth in single-family originations, backed by a healthy pipeline. Commercial volumes should remain stable, supported by government housing incentives and anticipated Bank of Canada rate cuts.

Looking ahead, First National’s $45 billion in securitized mortgages and $107 billion servicing portfolio provide a solid base for sustained income growth and steady dividend payouts. Further, with a strong renewal pipeline and disciplined risk management, First National remains well-positioned to enhance its shareholder value.

Bottom line

First National is a dependable, high-yield monthly dividend stock with the potential to pay and increase its distributions over time. The table below shows that investing $7,000 in this dividend machine will generate a tax-free income of $38.48 per month.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
First National$37.70185$0.208$38.48Monthly
Price as of 05/08/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,519.76 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you want some passive income? Consider this top TSX stock.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Stocks for a Lifetime of Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer safe, but more importantly, growing dividends, making them three of the best to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock may have a high yield, but look beyond that, even if it means a lower dividend.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks aren't just strong options, they're dividend growers investors can count on.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Retail Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a recent rally, this top Canadian pet retailer still trades well below its peak, making it look attractive to…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 6.85% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a strong option for investors and should be for decades!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Payer, This Would Be it

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors seeking monthly income should take a closer look at discounted Granite REIT for a generous yield.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Is Fiera Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera stock has one amazing dividend yield right now, but what else should investors consider?

Read more »