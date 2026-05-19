Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

These dividend-payers are supported by resilient business models that allow them sustain their payouts even amid volatility.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • These Canadian stocks are reliable investments and are likely to withstand market volatility.
  • Emera benefits from regulated utility operations and has a 19-year streak of dividend increases.
  • TD’s diversified banking business, 169-year dividend history, and strong financial performance position it to continue delivering sustainable dividend growth.

Many Canadian companies offer dividends, but only a few are reliable investments to buy and hold through market volatility. These dividend-payers are supported by strong fundamentals and resilient business models that allow them to sustain their payouts even amid macro uncertainty.

These businesses can withstand even a weakening broader market. More importantly, many have long histories of not only paying dividends but consistently increasing them through recessions, inflationary periods, and market downturns.

With that in mind, here are two top Canadian dividend stocks that look well-positioned to weather volatility and deliver a steady dividend for years to come.

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster

Source: Getty Images

Reliable dividend stock #1: Emera

When markets turn volatile, investors often rush toward stability, reliable income, and businesses built to endure economic uncertainty. That’s exactly why Emera (TSX:EMA) deserves a closer look right now.

The Canadian utility giant is one of the most dependable dividend growth stocks on the TSX. Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business model and the strength of its cash flows.

Emera generates most of its earnings from regulated electric and natural gas utilities. That regulated structure provides predictable revenue, steady profitability, and the financial stability needed to keep rewarding shareholders through changing market environments.

Moreover, Emera’s long-term prospects remain solid. It plans to deploy more than $20 billion through 2030 to modernize energy grids, expand renewable power generation, build energy storage capacity, and strengthen natural gas infrastructure. These projects are expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8%, supporting earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5% to 7% annually.

That earnings growth should continue supporting future dividend hikes as well. Management currently expects annual dividend increases of approximately 1% to 2%. While the divided growth outlook looks conservative, it is sustainable in the long run and provides ample capital to pursue expansion opportunities.

Overall, Emera is a top stock for investors seeking dependable income, regardless of market volatility.

Reliable dividend stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another reliable Canadian blue-chip dividend stock worth holding through market volatility. The financial services giant’s business is built on a highly diversified revenue base spanning retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets. That diversification helps cushion earnings during difficult economic periods while positioning the bank to benefit when growth accelerates again. At the same time, TD continues to expand its loan and deposit base, a key indicator of underlying business strength.

The bank has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years. Moreover, TD has increased its dividend at an average annual rate of roughly 8% over the past decade.

Importantly, that dividend growth still appears sustainable. TD maintains a healthy payout ratio in the 40% to 50% range, giving the bank flexibility to continue rewarding investors even during uncertain market conditions.

The company’s latest quarterly results support its investment case. TD delivered a solid first-quarter performance driven by rising loan and deposit volumes, resilient credit quality, and stronger trading and fee-based revenue. Lower provisions for credit losses also helped boost profitability, suggesting the bank’s balance sheet remains in strong shape despite broader economic concerns.

Looking ahead, TD appears well-positioned to continue generating stable earnings growth, thanks to its high-quality assets, operational efficiency initiatives, and diversified business model. Strategic acquisitions and continued expansion across core banking segments could further strengthen its long-term outlook.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink it: 1 Canadian Stock for Inflation-Proof Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want an inflation-resistant Canadian stock that can keep growing even when costs rise? Exchange Income does essential work…

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Benefit Every Time the Bank of Canada Cuts Rates

| Daniel Da Costa

Not only can these two stocks benefit from lower interest rates, but they're also two of the best Canadian stocks…

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Adam Othman

Here are three TSX stocks with the potential to triple in valuation in the next five years, making them essential…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Picks for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows from solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, these two stocks offer attractive…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 55

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks could help a 55-year-old Canadian build a TFSA focused on both growth and dependable income.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Adam Othman

Add these five TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for excellent long-term returns.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Dividend Stocks for Volatile Markets

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategic investments in stocks amid volatility, highlighting dividend opportunities and market predictions for Canada.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks to buy? Fortis, CN Rail, and Pembina Pipeline stock offer decades of rising payouts,…

Read more »