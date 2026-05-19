2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

These dividend-payers are supported by resilient business models that allow them sustain their payouts even amid volatility.

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TD’s diversified banking business, 169-year dividend history, and strong financial performance position it to continue delivering sustainable dividend growth.

Emera benefits from regulated utility operations and has a 19-year streak of dividend increases.

These Canadian stocks are reliable investments and are likely to withstand market volatility.

Many Canadian companies offer dividends, but only a few are reliable investments to buy and hold through market volatility. These dividend-payers are supported by strong fundamentals and resilient business models that allow them to sustain their payouts even amid macro uncertainty.

These businesses can withstand even a weakening broader market. More importantly, many have long histories of not only paying dividends but consistently increasing them through recessions, inflationary periods, and market downturns.

With that in mind, here are two top Canadian dividend stocks that look well-positioned to weather volatility and deliver a steady dividend for years to come.

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Reliable dividend stock #1: Emera

When markets turn volatile, investors often rush toward stability, reliable income, and businesses built to endure economic uncertainty. That’s exactly why Emera (TSX:EMA) deserves a closer look right now.

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The Canadian utility giant is one of the most dependable dividend growth stocks on the TSX. Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business model and the strength of its cash flows.

Emera generates most of its earnings from regulated electric and natural gas utilities. That regulated structure provides predictable revenue, steady profitability, and the financial stability needed to keep rewarding shareholders through changing market environments.

Moreover, Emera’s long-term prospects remain solid. It plans to deploy more than $20 billion through 2030 to modernize energy grids, expand renewable power generation, build energy storage capacity, and strengthen natural gas infrastructure. These projects are expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8%, supporting earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5% to 7% annually.

That earnings growth should continue supporting future dividend hikes as well. Management currently expects annual dividend increases of approximately 1% to 2%. While the divided growth outlook looks conservative, it is sustainable in the long run and provides ample capital to pursue expansion opportunities.

Overall, Emera is a top stock for investors seeking dependable income, regardless of market volatility.

Reliable dividend stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another reliable Canadian blue-chip dividend stock worth holding through market volatility. The financial services giant’s business is built on a highly diversified revenue base spanning retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets. That diversification helps cushion earnings during difficult economic periods while positioning the bank to benefit when growth accelerates again. At the same time, TD continues to expand its loan and deposit base, a key indicator of underlying business strength.

The bank has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years. Moreover, TD has increased its dividend at an average annual rate of roughly 8% over the past decade.

Importantly, that dividend growth still appears sustainable. TD maintains a healthy payout ratio in the 40% to 50% range, giving the bank flexibility to continue rewarding investors even during uncertain market conditions.

The company’s latest quarterly results support its investment case. TD delivered a solid first-quarter performance driven by rising loan and deposit volumes, resilient credit quality, and stronger trading and fee-based revenue. Lower provisions for credit losses also helped boost profitability, suggesting the bank’s balance sheet remains in strong shape despite broader economic concerns.

Looking ahead, TD appears well-positioned to continue generating stable earnings growth, thanks to its high-quality assets, operational efficiency initiatives, and diversified business model. Strategic acquisitions and continued expansion across core banking segments could further strengthen its long-term outlook.