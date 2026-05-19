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Don’t Overthink it: 1 Canadian Stock for Inflation-Proof Growth

Do you want an inflation-resistant Canadian stock that can keep growing even when costs rise? Exchange Income does essential work and pays monthly.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Exchange Income runs essential aviation routes and niche manufacturing businesses that customers still need in tough times.
  • Q1 results were strong, with big jumps in revenue, cash flow, and earnings after the Canadian North deal.
  • The stock isn’t cheap after its run, but monthly dividends and steady demand can support long-term compounding.
10 stocks we like better than Exchange Income

Investors everywhere are looking to save money and ideally make some, whether it comes to the stock market or going about their daily lives. Stocks that can be inflation-resistant are, therefore, an ideal place to start. There are certain things, after all, that Canadians simply cannot live without!

However, inflation-proof growth doesn’t mean a company never feels higher costs. The strongest inflation-resistant stocks usually sell essential services, have pricing power, operate in niche markets, and generate enough cash to keep growing through rough cycles. So, let’s look at one stock that could check all the boxes.

woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a Winnipeg-based acquisition-oriented company focused on aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing. Its aviation businesses serve remote communities, medevac routes, cargo needs, charter services, and regional transportation. In short, it’s essential, which is why it’s one stock you shouldn’t have to overthink when inflation sticks around.

There have been several updates in the last year, most recently the July 2025 acquisition of Canadian North, which added scale in northern aviation. That acquisition helped drive record Q1 2026 results, especially in aviation. Management highlighted leverage at or near 15-year lows on the first-quarter (Q1) 2026 call, which strengthens the long-term case.

Into earnings

So, let’s look at those record earnings. Q1 2026 showed why EIF stock deserves attention. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $867 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 28% to $166 million. Free cash flow rose 48% to a first-quarter record of $120 million, while earnings jumped 287% to $28 million from $7 million a year earlier.

Earnings weren’t kept a secret, so EIF stock no longer looks as cheap as it did before its big run. Shares trade at 30.6 times earnings, close to its 52-week high. Even so, it offers up a dividend yield of 2.6% at writing. Plus, that comes out monthly, offering incredible income even from just a $7,000 investment. 

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$105.9566$2.76$182.16Monthly$6,992.70

Looking ahead

EIF stock still looks solid, even with a pricey share and a lower yield. That’s because it has several growth levers. Canadian North gives it a larger platform in remote aviation, while its existing carriers serve routes that often have limited competition. The manufacturing segment should benefit if customer orders keep improving after softer periods. Furthermore, management said customer orders improved late in Q1 and after quarter-end, which could support better profitability in Q2.

Altogether, EIF stock offers essential services, diversification, cash flow, and disciplined acquisitions. What’s more, remote aviation demand doesn’t vanish because prices rise. Many northern communities still need flights, freight, medical access, and passenger service. Specialized manufacturing also gives the company exposure to industries where quality and reliability matter more than the lowest price. And few TSX companies offer the same mix of monthly income, niche infrastructure, and long-term growth.

Bottom line

In short, investors don’t need to overcomplicate inflation investing. The best approach often means owning businesses that provide services people and companies still need when costs rise. While EIF stock isn’t screaming cheap after its rally, quality rarely waits around forever. So, for investors looking for one Canadian stock with inflation-resistant growth potential, Exchange Income looks like a strong long-haul candidate.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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