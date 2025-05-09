Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Loblaw Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Loblaw Be in 3 Years?

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock could be a stellar performer as tariffs and headwinds move in on Canada’s economy.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

There could be another wave of inflation coming for the Canadian economy as tariffs begin to work their way into the economy. Combined with lower interest rates and more potential cuts from the Bank of Canada (the BoC), inflation may very well continue creeping higher again. Indeed, it’s a bit discouraging to learn that inflation is bouncing back a bit after hovering around the 2% level earlier this year.

And while the long-term average in the range of 2–3% may be acceptable, there’s no arguing that it still hurts to hit the checkout counter at the local grocery store. Everything still feels unreasonably expensive despite the rate of inflation slowing in recent years. Indeed, low inflation doesn’t mean prior price hikes will be rolled back.

Rather, it means the pace of increases will slow. As inflation picks up again, things could feel much worse for the Canadian consumer as they deal with tariff-era price increases on top of the post-COVID inflation that seems to have left things drastically unaffordable for many. As more Canadians opt to shop Canadian, while retailers opt to reduce their imports of affected U.S. goods, perhaps the next inflation peak won’t be as high as it was just a few years ago (close to 8% back in June of 2022).

In any case, I believe we’re moving back to an environment where affordability will dictate where a consumer shops. That means discount retail will probably win over more business from those who recently “upgraded” to their higher-end rivals.

Loblaw is doing almost everything right

Regarding low prices and groceries, Loblaw (TSX:L) seems to be a king among men. With new No Frills (which concentrates on the lowest-cost goods) opening up across the country, many value-seeking Canadians will have more places to stretch their dollar as far as it can go as inflation creeps well above the 3% rate again. Indeed, Loblaw stores are certainly not able to absorb the shock of higher costs on a broad range of goods.

However, they have taken steps to beef up their supply chains. With U.S. tariffs and hefty food inflation continuing to weigh, Loblaw made moves to procure more goods from Canadian suppliers. Naturally, this domestic sourcing will help Canadian consumers steer clear of the tariff inflation impact. As Loblaw opts to “buy Canadian,” many consumers may more naturally gravitate toward the all-Canadian grocer with the aim of saving money while also protesting Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Combined with a nice expansion plan (80 new stores in 2025), most of which are discount grocers, it’s not a mystery as to why many investors seek comfort in the shares. It’s a tariff-resilient defensive growth staple, and it’s got what it takes to move even higher.

At $220 and change per share, L stock goes for 30.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) with a 1% dividend yield. It’s expensive, and the yield is lacking. But given the resilient growth narrative, I believe the premium price is well worth paying for a retailer that’s doubling down on its discount retail expansion.

Could Loblaw stock be headed to $300 in three years?

In the next three years, I think L stock could test the $300 level if it’s able to keep executing on its game plan which, I believe, benefits Canadian consumers looking to dodge and weave past the nasty tariff war with the U.S.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Where Will National Bank Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stock still looks like a great deal at these levels.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Industrial Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Aecon is a value stock that's benefiting from strong infrastructure spending today and in the years to come.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 30% Could Be the Bargain of the Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

With this impressive Canadian growth stock trading 30% off its 52-week high, it might be the best bargain we've seen…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,519.76 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you want some passive income? Consider this top TSX stock.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Stocks for a Lifetime of Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer safe, but more importantly, growing dividends, making them three of the best to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock may have a high yield, but look beyond that, even if it means a lower dividend.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks aren't just strong options, they're dividend growers investors can count on.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Retail Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a recent rally, this top Canadian pet retailer still trades well below its peak, making it look attractive to…

Read more »