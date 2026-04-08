Got $15K? Create $1,108.52 in Annual, Tax-Free Income

Even small but consistent Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investments can turn into meaningful tax-free income because the account lets every gain and every dividend stay in your corner. That matters more than people think.

A modest amount invested regularly in a solid income stock can snowball over time, especially when you reinvest the payouts early on and let compounding do the boring but brilliant work. The TFSA is not magic, but it can feel pretty close when steady contributions meet a dependable income stream.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) is built for that kind of investor. It is not a bank, pipeline, or real estate investment trust (REIT). Instead, it provides private capital to partner businesses in exchange for distributions and, in many cases, equity upside. That gives it a different flavour from a typical dividend stock. You are essentially buying into a portfolio of private-company cash flows through one TSX-listed name.

Over the last year, the story has been one of active capital deployment and rising confidence. Alaris closed new investments, kept managing its existing partner portfolio, and then capped things off by increasing its quarterly distribution in late 2025 by about 9% to $0.37 per unit, or $1.48 annualized. That is not the kind of move management makes lightly. It suggests the underlying cash flow picture looked strong enough to support a richer payout.

There is also a nice “not widely crowded” quality here. Alaris does not get the same attention as the big Canadian banks or utilities, but that can work in investors’ favour. When a less flashy income stock keeps growing distributions and deploying capital well, it can quietly become a strong long-term compounder without needing headline hype to get there.

Into earnings

The earnings help make the case. In its 2025 fourth-quarter results, Alaris said net book value per unit rose 8% in 2025, while revenue for the year climbed 4% and normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10%. It also noted a payout ratio below its target range, which helped justify that distribution increase. In short, the trust was not stretching to pay unit holders. It had room.

The valuation still looks reasonable for an income-focused name with growth built in. Recent market data put the units around the $20, with a market capitalization of $911 million. Using the new $1.48 annualized payout, the yield sits around 7.2%, which is hard to ignore without looking reckless on the surface.

The future outlook is what makes this fit especially well for a TFSA. Alaris is not just trying to maintain income. It is trying to grow it through new deals, partner performance, and periodic distribution increases. The obvious risk is that private-company partners can hit rough patches, and that can make results lumpier than a plain vanilla bank stock. But if management keeps allocating capital well, the mix of income and upside can be very attractive for long-term investors.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and Alaris looks like a strong answer to the “Got $15,000?” question. A TFSA does not need a giant lump sum to become useful. It needs steady money, time, and a stock that actually pays you well for sticking around. Alaris offers a rich yield, growing distributions, and a business model with a little more kick than the usual income play. In fact, here’s what that can earn you.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT AD.UN $20.02 749 $1.48 $1,108.52 Monthly $14,994.98

That is a pretty nice recipe for tax-free income.