Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Small-Cap Stock to Buy With $900 Right Now

The Smartest Small-Cap Stock to Buy With $900 Right Now

With its strong foothold in high-growth sectors, this small-cap stock can navigate economic uncertainties well and deliver massive gains.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
semiconductor manufacturing

Source: Getty Images

Investing in small-cap companies with strong fundamentals could be a solid long-term strategy for creating wealth. These companies present substantial upside potential compared to larger, more established firms. However, along with their growth prospects comes increased risk and volatility, especially in the current economic climate marked by macro uncertainty and tariff-related challenges, which have negatively impacted small-cap stocks.

Despite these challenges, the recent pullback in small-cap stocks has provided investors with an opportunity to acquire shares of companies with strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, here is the smartest small-cap Canadian stock to buy with $900 right now.

The smartest small-cap stock

Investors looking for the smartest small-cap stock could consider 5N Plus (TSX:VNP). It is a leading producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, specializing in advanced materials used in technologies that power the future.

It operates through two business segments, including specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The semiconductor division produces ultra-high purity compounds essential for applications in the renewable energy, space satellite, and imaging technologies markets. Meanwhile, its performance materials are used across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and industrial sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The company’s exposure to these high-growth sectors positions it well to consistently deliver solid financials. For instance, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, 5N Plus reported a 37% year-over-year increase in revenue. Robust sales in terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power drove this growth. Moreover, increased demand for bismuth-based products in the healthcare sector supported its financials.

Profitability has also surged. The company’s net earnings soared to $9.6 million, up from just $2.5 million a year earlier. This performance reflects higher sales volumes and 5N Plus’s ability to navigate inflationary pressures through strategic pricing.

Despite facing broader market challenges, 5N Plus’s strong results have sparked a sharp rebound in its stock price. Over the past month, VNP stock has climbed 45.6%, including a 16% gain since its Q1 earnings announcement on May 7. However, considering its large and fast-growing addressable market, the stock has significant upside potential.

5N+ to deliver solid growth

Looking ahead, 5N Plus is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. In the specialty semiconductor space, it is the leading global supplier of ultra-high-purity compounds outside China, which provides a competitive advantage. Further, with long-term partnerships and growing demand from sectors like renewable energy and space technology, 5N Plus is poised to deliver solid growth.

Additionally, emerging opportunities in imaging and sensing applications, especially in the security, defence, and medical sectors, could provide meaningful growth. The anticipated adoption of photon counting detector (PCD) technology in medical imaging offers a promising growth avenue in the medium term.

On the performance materials side, the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets remain key drivers, offering stable and profitable growth. Additionally, bismuth chemical sales could grow in line with broader economic trends across key markets.

With its strong foothold in high-growth sectors, 5N Plus is well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties. Moreover, it continues to expand its production capabilities to meet rising demand, which augurs well for growth.

In short, 5N Plus is a solid long-term small-cap stock to buy now for $900.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Growth Stock, This Would Be It

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite strong buying on positive investor sentiment, this healthy growth stock still trades at a discount.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Blackberry: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is a high risk, but potentially high reward stock suitable for some torque in a well-diversified portfolio.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Why CAE Stock Popped 9% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Few Canadian stocks offer the stability and growth as this one, especially after earnings.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest AI Stock to Buy With $2,200 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

This AI stock is posied to grow revenue and free cash flow at an enviable rate through 2028. Is the…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stock to Buy With $4,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this tech stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in May 2025.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth and income, these two are some of the best options out there.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Tech Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is starting to look severely undervalued after its latest drop!

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock remains down but is due for a huge comeback for investors.

Read more »