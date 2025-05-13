A 4.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Quarter

If you want cash pouring in, then consider this top dividend stock that pays out healthy passive income.

When markets are rocky and headlines unpredictable, there’s something comforting about a stock that pays you consistent cash. While many investors rush to flashy tech names or speculate on big swings, there’s a quieter way to build wealth. That’s where Emera (TSX:EMA) comes in. This Halifax-based utility may not dominate headlines, but it steadily rewards shareholders with one of the best dividends around.

First, the income

As of writing, Emera offers a quarterly dividend of $0.725 per share, translating to an annual payout of $2.90. With shares currently trading at around $60, that works out to a dividend yield of roughly 4.7%. That’s well above the average yield for TSX-listed dividend stocks. It’s income that shows up quarterly if you’re taking the cash.

But a good dividend yield isn’t enough on its own. What really makes Emera stand out is the strength behind that dividend. The dividend stock has grown its payout for more than 15 years straight. That kind of streak doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of stable cash flow, smart investment decisions, and a business model that’s built to endure.

The company

Emera operates in the utilities sector, the essentials people use no matter what’s going on in the economy. It owns regulated utilities across Nova Scotia, Florida, New Mexico, and the Caribbean, serving around 2.6 million customers. These are long-term contracts that bring in reliable revenue. And because most of Emera’s earnings come from regulated businesses, its cash flow isn’t tied to the ups and downs of commodity prices or consumer demand. It’s about as dependable as you can get.

In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, Emera posted adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share. That’s a 68% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed to $2 billion, reflecting the strength of its North American operations and increased demand from both residential and commercial customers. The dividend stock also noted progress on key capital projects, including grid modernization and renewable energy expansion.

More to come

Here’s the kicker: Emera isn’t just paying a healthy dividend today. It’s also investing in the future. The dividend stock committed more than $8 billion to capital projects over the next five years, focusing heavily on clean energy, system upgrades, and grid reliability. These investments are expected to support long-term earnings growth of 4% to 6% per year, which in turn helps fund future dividend increases. This isn’t a utility sitting still, it’s evolving with the times while keeping its financial footing steady.

Emera’s balance sheet supports all of this. The dividend stock maintains a debt-to-capital ratio that is well within its target range and holds credit ratings that reflect its strong financial position. Its payout ratio, how much of its earnings go toward dividends, is around 98%, leaving enough room for reinvestment and protection if the economy slows. This balance of income and reinvestment is exactly what long-term investors should be looking for.

It’s also worth noting that Emera’s shares tend to be less volatile than the broader market. When tech stocks drop 10% in a week or international headlines spark sell-offs, Emera’s share price tends to move more gradually. That kind of stability is underrated, especially if you’re investing for retirement or looking to supplement your income in the near term.

Bottom line

If you’re sitting on some cash and wondering where to park it for steady returns, Emera deserves a spot on your watchlist. Whether you’re 25 and building a portfolio or 65 and drawing from one, this utility stock delivers what many others can’t: dependable income, built-in growth, and peace of mind.

In a market where everyone seems to be chasing the next big thing, sometimes the smart move is to stick with what works. Emera may not be flashy, but it pays you to stay invested, and that’s something most people can appreciate. With a strong yield, growing earnings, and a long-term focus, this is one of those dividend stocks you can buy and hold, while sleeping well at night knowing your money’s working for you.