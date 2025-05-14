Member Login
How I’d Build a $250 Monthly Income Stream With $14,000

The trick to earning $250+/month is reinvesting dividends and adding to your portfolio over time.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

There’s something empowering about earning a steady income without even lifting a finger. While $250 a month might not sound life-changing, that’s $3,000 a year – enough to cover a few bills, a vacation, or reinvest toward greater wealth. But here’s the million-dollar question: Can you realistically generate $250 per month in passive income with just $14,000?

Let’s crunch the numbers.

To earn $3,000 annually from $14,000, you’d need an annual yield of 21.4%. That’s not only high – it’s risky. No responsible investor would suggest relying on a single investment with that kind of yield and expect safety. But this isn’t the end of the road. It’s just the beginning of a smarter strategy.

Start with quality, not just yield

Rather than chasing sky-high dividends, I’d focus on building a solid foundation of safe, income-generating assets that also have room for dividend growth. A great place to begin? Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and top-tier Canadian dividend stocks.

One of my favourite monthly payers right now is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). Priced around $66 at the time of writing, this industrial REIT offers a solid 5.1% yield, paid out as monthly cash distributions. It has a sustainable payout ratio (about 60% of funds from operations), which means the income is not only steady but also backed by real business performance.

Granite REIT owns and operates a diversified portfolio of logistics, e-commerce, and industrial properties – areas that continue to benefit from long-term structural demand. It’s increased its cash distributions for 14 consecutive years, with annualized growth between 3–4%. That may not sound exciting, but when you’re compounding those distributions and reinvesting them, it adds up fast.

Another strong signal? Management is actively buying back shares – over $95 million worth year to date – suggesting they see the current price as undervalued. That’s the kind of conviction I look for.

Don’t ignore the big dividend giants

While monthly income is great for cash flow, you shouldn’t ignore quarterly payers. Many of them offer higher yields, more stability, and decades-long track records of rewarding shareholders.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a case in point. It currently yields a generous 5.9%, significantly higher than the broader market yield of about 2.9%. Trading at around $71 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7, it’s reasonably valued. Plus, its dividend is backed by a sustainable 62% payout ratio of adjusted earnings.

While Scotiabank hasn’t delivered explosive growth lately, it offers reliable income now and the potential for dividend increases and capital appreciation down the line. It’s the kind of dependable anchor that helps boost a portfolio’s income.

Build steadily, then watch it snowball

With $14,000, you won’t hit $250/month right away – unless you take on uncomfortable levels of risk. But by combining quality monthly payers like Granite REIT with strong quarterly dividend stocks like BNS, you can build a growing income stream over time.

The trick is reinvesting those dividends, staying consistent, and slowly adding to your portfolio. Before long, that $250 monthly target comes within reach. And once you hit it, don’t stop. You’ll be surprised how quickly $250 turns into $500, then $1,000, and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

