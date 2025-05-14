Member Login
How I’d Secure My Financial Future With a $7,000 TFSA Investment

You can secure your financial future by holding these three TSX compounders in your TFSA long term. Here’s what to do.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a great tool to help secure your financial future. When you don’t pay any tax on your investment income (interest, dividend, or capital gains), you can really grow your wealth.

You don’t want to pay any tax on a stock that multiplies by 5 times, 10 times, or 20 times. That is why the TFSA is the ideal place to hold a long-term compounding stock. If you are wondering which stocks could help secure your financial future, here are three that would be perfect additions with the $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025.

A serial acquirer with a multi-decade record

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is not the fastest-growing stock on the TSX. However, it has delivered steady mid-teens returns for nearly three decades. That is the kind of stock you want to hold long-term in a TFSA.

Colliers is known for its global commercial real estate brand. It is less well-known for the substantial platforms it is building in engineering and asset management. Today, it operates on a global scale. It has used a smart acquisition strategy to add invested partners to broaden its scale and expertise.

In its most recent quarter, revenues increased 14% and adjusted earnings per share rose 13%. 2025 is largely expected to be a “build year”. If tariff uncertainty clarifies in 2026, Colliers could have a very strong year as it yields the many investments it made in 2024 and 2025.

Colliers has a lot to like in a long-term TFSA stock. It has a founder-led, highly invested management team, a strong and growing brand, and more room for market consolidation. It is still in the early innings to keep replicating its double-digit return trajectory.

A top industrial stock for your TFSA

Another TFSA stock to add on any possible pullback is TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). While this stock is up 970% in the past five years, there could be more gains to be had.

TerraVest operates in some incredibly boring industries. It manufactures pressurized tanks, specialized trailers, energy services, and boiler heaters. What makes TerraVest special is its ability to profitably deploy capital into acquisitions and then operate those businesses very efficiently.

This year, the manufacturer has made some substantial acquisitions across North America. It holds the leading market position in several of its market categories. Acquisition synergies and combined growth could still drive double-digit growth for years ahead.

This stock is not cheap after the market caught on to its aggressive acquisition pace. However, if it can continue to execute (like it has), there could still be more ahead for TFSA shareholders.

Add this stock to your TFSA while it is beaten down

If you want a value pick for your TFSA right now, TFI International (TSX:TFII) might be worth a look. This company has a long history of creating exceptional value for shareholders. However, its stock is down 35% this year.

Transportation stocks have been crushed by Trump’s tough tariff talk. That is after a couple of tough years as the North American economy has weakened.

Yet, TFI is making operational strides to right-size its operating structure. The transportation and logistics leader is in a cyclical business. You want to buy it when it is in the dumps for when the market recovers.

TFI has a very smart management team, and its business generates a lot of spare cash. If you can be patient for the transport market to normalize, this could be the time to add it to your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, TFI International, and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

