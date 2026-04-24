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5 Canadian Stocks Built to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

If you don’t mind tuning out the market noise, these five quality Canadian stocks could deliver great returns in the coming five years.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Long‑term investors should tune out daily volatility, pick high‑quality names, and hold with only quarterly or annual check‑ins.
  • Five stocks to tuck away for five years: WSP (engineering/infra compounder), Descartes (recurring‑revenue logistics software), Firan (small‑cap aerospace/defence supplier), Pembina (energy infrastructure, ~4.8% yield), Fortis (regulated utility, predictable growth).
  • Together they mix growth, recurring revenue, and dependable income—size positions by risk and let compounding do the heavy lifting.
10 stocks we like better than Fortis Inc.

It is hard to be a long-term investor when the Canadian stock market is so volatile. Yet, long-term thinking might be just the medicine Canadian investors need.

When you are a long-term investor, you don’t need to follow the day-to-day market noise. You just need to pick good stocks, hold them in your portfolio, and check up on them a few times a year. A volatile market can make for bad emotional investment decision-making.

Investing long-term can help you avoid this. If I had a five-year investment horizon, here are five stocks I’d be confident tucking away and holding through the volatility.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

WSP Global stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has been a long-term Canadian compounder. Even after a 10% pullback this year, its stock is up 450% in the past 10 years.

WSP is one of the largest engineering, design, and advisory firms in the world. Massive tailwinds like electrification, infrastructure renewal, urbanization, and AI are all propelling demand for WSP’s services.

It is targeting mid-teens earnings per share growth in 2026. Its valuation is quite attractive after the pullback.

Descartes Systems

Another stock that is down today, but should be a good buy long term is Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG). It is down 15% this year, but up 310% in the past 10 years.

Descartes is a major provider in logistics and supply chain management solutions around the world. The company has high recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a strong cash-rich balance sheet.

It is growing both organically and by acquisition. With software valuations depressed, it is likely to be very opportunistic in the coming year. DSG stock is trading at its lowest valuation in 10 years.

Firan Technology

If you want a small cap stock with a long growth horizon, Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) fits the bill. Unlike the stocks above, this stock has been riding strong momentum. It is up 71% this year and 781% in the past five years.

Firan produces essential circuit boards, cockpit components, and sensors for airplanes. It has exposure to both defence and commercial sectors. With defence spending rising, it continues to see contract wins.

This stock is not cheap like it was a year ago. However, it could still have a substantial ride upward in the five years ahead.

Pembina Pipeline

If you are more inclined to dividend stocks, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) looks well set. Its stock is up 11.7% this year and 59% in the past five years.

Pembina has a diversified energy infrastructure network across Western Canada. With conflicts in the Middle East, Canadian energy will become more and more important. Pembina has the network to get it to market. It believes it can grow 5–7% a year all the way to 2030.

This isn’t the fastest-growing stock. However, it is stable, and it has a growing 4.8% dividend yield.

Fortis stock

Like Pembina, Fortis (TSX:FTS) might not be the fastest-growing stock. However, in five years, I can bet that its stock will be higher and so will its dividend. This stock is up 15% this year and 40% in the past five years. It currently yields 3.3%.

Fortis is a leading regulated utility provider across North America. Its business is consistent and predictable. So are its growth plans. It is targeting 7% annual rate base growth over the coming five years.

That should support single-digit annual dividend growth over that time. It has a 52-year dividend growth track record backing that, so investors have a great chance of income growth ahead.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group, Firan Technology Group, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group, Fortis, Pembina Pipeline, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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