The Best Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

If you have $5,000 to invest, then this top choice may be one of the best options out there.

Choosing the right Canadian stock for a $5,000 investment in 2025 doesn’t need to be complicated. Sometimes, the best choices are the ones Canadians already trust in their daily lives. Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is one of those names. Whether it’s vitamins on your kitchen shelf or supplements in your gym bag, Jamieson is a brand most people know. And behind that familiar green label is a business with solid financials, growing international demand, and plenty of upside potential for investors.

The stock

Jamieson is Canada’s leading manufacturer and distributor of branded natural health products. It sells vitamins, minerals, and supplements across a wide range of categories, from immune support to digestive health. But Jamieson isn’t just relying on brand loyalty at home. It’s expanding its reach globally, and that’s where a lot of the growth story lies today.

In the first quarter of 2025, Jamieson reported revenue of $146 million, up 14% from the same period last year. The Jamieson Brands segment brought in $115.1 million alone, a jump of nearly 14%. Its Strategic Partners division, which includes private label manufacturing for other brands, also grew by 14.9% to $30.9 million. Even more important, profitability improved too. Gross profit rose to $55.2 million, with margins climbing over four percentage points. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $19.1 million, up more than 18% year over year.

More to come

A big part of this growth is happening overseas, particularly in China. Jamieson has been investing heavily in this market for years, and it’s starting to pay off. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue from China soared by 52.1% to $28.5 million. That’s a huge jump in a short period. The Canadian stock credits this success to better brand awareness and strong performance on social e-commerce platforms like Tmall and JD.com. These channels are important in China, where digital shopping dominates. Jamieson has managed to crack that market in a way many Western brands have not.

What makes this even more exciting is that China isn’t the only international market Jamieson is focused on. Its products are now sold in over 45 countries, and the company continues to build its presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This type of global expansion means more diverse revenue streams and less dependency on the Canadian market. And when you’re looking at long-term investments, diversification is a huge bonus.

Looking ahead, Jamieson expects full-year 2025 revenue to land between $800 million and $840 million. That represents growth of 9% to 14.5% compared to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to range from $157 million to $163 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected between $1.82 and $1.93. That’s a solid outlook in a year when many businesses are pulling back.

Bottom line

Jamieson Wellness offers a mix of strong financials, global growth, and a brand Canadians already know and trust. It’s not a flashy tech stock, and it’s not tied to volatile commodities. Instead, it’s a Canadian stock that’s doing what it does really well: selling health and wellness products to a growing customer base around the world. If you’re thinking about the long term and want a Canadian stock that can grow steadily while offering a little income on the side, Jamieson might just be your top pick for 2025.