The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $4,000

Insurance stocks are some of the strongest options, because we all need to pay it! And these three look top notch.

When markets get rocky and economic headlines grow louder, smart investors often turn to one of the most reliable sectors on the TSX: insurance. These Canadian stocks don’t just weather storms, they profit from them. Insurance providers earn steady premiums, invest those funds for income, and pay claims in a predictable, calculated way. That makes them great long-term holdings, especially when you’re working with a lump sum like $4,000 and want to plant it somewhere solid.

Let’s take a closer look at three Canadian stocks that continue to show strength: Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC). These names don’t always grab the headlines, but keep delivering value, and in this market, that’s worth paying attention to.

SLF

Sun Life is one of the oldest and most trusted financial brands in Canada. It does business in asset management, group benefits, and insurance. But what makes Sun Life stand out is how it blends insurance stability with growth potential through its wealth and asset management arms. In the first quarter of 2025, Sun Life reported underlying net income of $1 billion. That’s up 19% year-over-year. Its global assets under management reached $1.6 trillion, a 6% increase.

Sun Life also pays a solid dividend. As of writing, it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.88 per share, which represents a yield at 4%. That’s a nice bit of passive income, especially when combined with the steady capital appreciation Sun Life has historically delivered. With strong results across Asia, the U.S., and Canada, Sun Life is well diversified and set up to ride out interest rate changes or economic slowdowns.

MFC

Then there’s Manulife Financial, another heavyweight in the insurance world with a big international footprint. Manulife is known for its large presence in Asia, where demand for insurance products is growing rapidly due to a rising middle class and aging populations. In its Q1 2025 results, Manulife reported core earnings of $1.8 billion, up 3% from a year earlier. What’s especially notable is that $705 million of that came from its Asia operations.

Manulife’s strategy over the last few years has been to lean into digital tools and streamline how it does business. That’s helped keep costs under control while increasing its competitiveness across key markets. As of writing, Manulife trades around $44 per share and offers a dividend yield close to 4.1%. That dividend has also grown steadily over time, showing the Canadian stock’s commitment to rewarding long-term shareholders.

IFC

If Sun Life and Manulife offer income with a global flavour, Intact Financial brings something a bit different. That’s market dominance in property and casualty insurance right here at home. Intact is the largest provider of home, auto, and business insurance in Canada, and it’s increasingly expanding in the U.S. and Europe. What sets Intact apart is its consistent underwriting discipline. That means it grows carefully, only taking on risks it knows it can handle profitably.

In the first quarter of 2025, Intact posted $6.4 billion in revenue and net operating income of $4.93 per share. That beat expectations and showed continued strength in its underwriting performance. It also maintains a strong combined ratio, keeping it below 95%, which signals efficiency in managing claims and expenses. Intact’s dividend yield is slightly lower at around 1.7%, but it has consistently grown that payout over the past decade. And with the IFC share price hovering near $293, it remains a strong capital growth play.

Bottom line

Dividing that capital between SLF, MFC, and IFC could offer a balanced, lower-risk portfolio anchored in stability, income, and long-term growth. You’d get international exposure from Manulife, global asset management through Sun Life, and homegrown reliability via Intact’s dominance in Canadian P&C insurance. It’s a trifecta of dependable cash flow and steady performance.

Insurance isn’t the flashiest sector, but it’s often one of the most rewarding for patient investors. These Canadian stocks don’t need a booming economy to succeed. They just need people and businesses that want to protect what they have, and that’s not going out of style anytime soon. With consistent earnings, reliable dividends, and room to grow, SLF, MFC, and IFC stand out as three top Canadian stocks to buy right now with $4,000.