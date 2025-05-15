Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the next 12 months.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Falling oil prices in 2025 have driven shares of several energy stocks lower in recent months. However, the drawdown allows investors to gain exposure to quality energy companies at a lower multiple and benefit from a tasty dividend yield right now. In this article, I have identified two Canadian dividend stocks that are part of the energy sector you should consider holding today to benefit from outsized gains when investor sentiment improves.

Is this TSX dividend stock undervalued?

Down 22% from all-time highs, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) offers you a dividend yield of almost 5%. Despite a challenging macro environment, the TSX energy giant delivered record quarterly production in the first quarter (Q1), reaching approximately 1.582 million BoE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, including record liquids production of 1.174 million barrels per day and natural gas output of 2.451 Bcf (billion cubic feet) per day.

CNQ’s oil sands mining and upgrading operations achieved record quarterly synthetic crude oil (SCO) production of 595,000 barrels per day, a 34% increase from last year. Industry-leading SCO operating costs of $21.88 per barrel generated substantial free cash flow, with management noting their costs run $7-10 per barrel below peer averages.

The recently acquired Duvernay assets are outperforming expectations, with drilling and completion costs targeted to improve by approximately 14% compared to 2024. First quarter operating expenses in the Duvernay averaged $9.52 per BoE.

CNQ is reducing its 2025 capital budget by $100 million to $6.05 billion through operational efficiencies without impacting planned activities or production targets.

CNQ delivered $4.5 billion in adjusted funds flow and $2.4 billion in adjusted net earnings. Returns to shareholders totalled $1.7 billion, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $500 million in share repurchases. The energy heavyweight reduced net debt by approximately $1.4 billion, bringing debt-to-EBITDA to one.

The board approved a 4% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.5875 per share, marking the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate of 21% over that period.

Is this TSX energy stock a good buy?

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) delivered Q1 2025 production of 638,000 BoE per day, surpassing the company’s guidance range and representing an 8% increase from last year. The Canadian natural gas producer generated $963 million in cash flow on total capital expenditures of $825 million, resulting in $150 million of free cash flow for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil announced two strategic acquisitions in the Northeast BC Montney for approximately 13 million shares. These transactions, expected to close in June, add roughly 20,000 BoE per day of current production, 363 million BoE of 2P (proved plus probable) reserves, and approximately 410 tier-one drilling locations. Management highlighted the scarcity of high-quality inventory in North America as a key driver for these acquisitions.

Tourmaline’s board declared a special dividend of $0.35 per share in May, with plans for a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share in June. It maintained its full-year midpoint production guidance of 645,000 BoE per day, though it expects Q2 volumes of 620,000 BoE per day as maintenance activities are shifted to capitalize on weaker pricing.

Management expects an improvement in natural gas prices during the second half of 2025 with the startup of LNG (liquified natural gas) Canada on the West Coast. The company continues to benefit from its marketing strategy, realizing an average natural gas price of $4.30 per Mcf (million cubic feet) in Q1, outperforming the peer benchmark of 2.19 per Mcf. Looking ahead, Tourmaline projects potential production growth to approximately 850,000 BoE per day by 2030.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PetroTal (TSX:TAL) stock's 14%+ high dividend yield looks too appealing for passive income investors to ignore right now

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Industrial Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This top TSX industrial stock is down 35% but poised for massive growth. Hammond Power's century-old business is transforming our…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a company that could be among the most overlooked in the energy sector right now.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Renewable Energy Stock to Buy With $1,200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains a top pick for investors looking for a single stock in the green…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Stock Climbed 4% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock reached record production, so why did shares fall afterwards?

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 in Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks remain some of the best future investments, and these three already show strength.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Oil Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oil stock that reported strong Q1 2025 financial results is a screaming buy right now.

Read more »