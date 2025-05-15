Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $7,000 to Invest? These Canadian Stocks Could Be Your Best Bet

Got $7,000 to Invest? These Canadian Stocks Could Be Your Best Bet

These Canadian stocks are one of the best performers on the TSX and are likely to deliver significant returns over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Over time, equities have consistently delivered higher returns compared to other investment options, making them a powerful tool for growing money. Beyond their potential for price appreciation, many stocks also pay dividends, offering investors growth and cash flow benefits.

While stocks offer higher returns, they are risky bets. However, diversifying your investments across various companies and industries can help cushion your portfolio against sudden downturns.

Another smart way to boost investment returns is using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Any capital gains or dividends earned within a TFSA are completely tax-free, allowing your investments to grow more efficiently over time. For 2025, the TFSA contribution limit is set at $7,000.

So, if you have $7,000 to invest, these Canadian stocks could be your best bet right now.

Shopify stock

Commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top long-term bet for your TFSA portfolio. While SHOP stock has jumped nearly 34% over the past month, there are strong reasons to believe the company’s growth story is far from over. As more businesses shift towards omnichannel selling and embrace Shopify’s expanding suite of products, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering impressive returns.

An increasing number of merchants are adopting its platform, driving up key metrics like gross merchandise volume (GMV), which has grown by more than 20% for seven straight quarters. This momentum in GMV has translated into robust revenue growth, with Shopify posting over 25% revenue increases for eight consecutive quarters.

The company’s payments business is also thriving. Shopify is handling a larger share of its merchants’ transactions, leading to steady growth in its gross payment volume. Beyond online sales, Shopify is also expanding in offline commerce and growing rapidly by acquiring high-value customers. One of Shopify’s fastest-growing areas is its business-to-business (B2B) segment. This part of the business has delivered more than 100% growth in GMV for the past several quarters.

In addition to expanding its top line, Shopify focuses on operational efficiency. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the company aims to optimize costs, supporting sustainable earnings growth.

Shopify’s expanding merchant base, international growth, diverse revenue streams, and focus on profitability make it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) could be another solid stock to buy now with your TFSA contribution. This Canadian industrial manufacturer has been one of the TSX’s best performers, delivering an eye-popping return of nearly 637% over the past three years.

Despite this impressive run, TerraVest stock has significant growth potential. The company manufactures various industrial products, such as home heating equipment, propane, transport vehicles and storage vessels for hydrocarbons, energy processing systems, and fibreglass storage tanks. This diversity provides a strong and stable foundation for its business.

One of TerraVest’s key strengths is its focus on domestic markets. By concentrating on the regions where it operates, the company avoids many trade-related risks that can hurt global manufacturers. This local focus gives its business an added layer of stability amid uncertain economic times.

Moreover, TerraVest continues to invest in growth. The company has been expanding its manufacturing capabilities, broadening its product lines, and improving efficiency. Further, it has a solid balance sheet, which enables it to accelerate its growth through acquisitions.

A recent highlight is TerraVest’s acquisition of L.B.T. Inc., a North American tank trailer manufacturer. This move will boost TerraVest’s presence in the tank trailer market, offering operational synergies and helping the company expand its reach.

In short, TerraVest’s strong position in key markets and expanding manufacturing capacity position it well to deliver solid capital gains. Moreover, TVK also returns cash to its shareholders with regular dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Put $1,000 Right Now in 2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into growth, and why these two top Canadian stocks offer it up in spades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend-Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This company raised its dividend in each of the past 25 years.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Before May 27?

| Jitendra Parashar

With the next earnings just around the corner, here’s what investors should know about Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) recent run and future…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $3,200 in the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a top TSX stock that has delivered market-beating returns in the past two decades.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance at 4 Passive-Income Stocks on Sale?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top Canadian stocks offer a great opportunity as analysts continue to upgrade one after another.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Monthly Income With These 3 High-Yielding REITs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three REITs are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have growing earnings bases, enabling them to consistently pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »