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2 Dividend Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for the Next 7 Years

Here are two TSX dividend stocks to add to your self-directed investment portfolio for the long run.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Middle‑East tensions have pushed energy prices and market volatility higher, but long‑term Canadian investors can still seek stability in high‑quality dividend stocks.
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — large energy‑infrastructure operator with fee‑based cash flows, growing utilities/renewables exposure, and a ~5.24% yield; Emera (TSX:EMA) — regulated utilities/renewables business offering a ~4.11% yield.
  • Foolish takeaway: both stocks can provide durable dividend income and resilience through volatility, but investors should still diversify across sectors.
10 stocks we like better than Emera

The Middle East crisis has been wreaking havoc on global economies by pushing energy prices higher through the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and tensions in the region. Despite a fragile ceasefire that seems to be holding for now, many newer investors are unsure about putting money to work in a volatile stock market.

Canadians with a long-term perspective on stock market investing can still pick investments that can weather short-term volatility and provide significant wealth growth down the line. The Canadian stock market boasts several high-quality dividend stocks with a stronger ability to maintain payouts and increase them over the years through different market cycles.

Backed by strong fundamentals, growing earnings, and a commitment to provide shareholders with their returns through regular distributions, these holdings can be excellent to consider. Against this backdrop, here are two high-quality dividend stocks that you can add to your portfolio.

woman gazes forward out window to future

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is one of the top picks for income-seeking investors due to its historically compelling dividend yield. The $161.5 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian energy industry owns and operates one of the most extensive energy infrastructure networks in North America. It transports roughly a fifth of the crude consumed and produced in the region, making it vital to the economy.

Enbridge also has growing utility operations, and it has become the operator of one of the biggest utility businesses in North America. The dividend stock has paid investors their dividends for over seven decades and has increased payouts by roughly 9% since 1995. As of this writing, it trades for $74.01 per share and pays investors $0.97 per share in each quarter, translating to a juicy 5.2% dividend yield.

Emera

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) is a $21.8 billion market-cap player in the Canadian energy industry that engages in providing renewable energy through several segments. Regulated electric and natural gas utilities tend to generate stable and predictable revenues through all market cycles. While that might mean the stock does not deliver much in capital gains, it makes up for that with reliable payouts.

Due to its ability to generate resilient cash flow across different market cycles, Emera stock is another favourite for income-seeking investors. As of this writing, Emera stock trades for $71.34 per share, and it pays $0.7325 per share to its investors each quarter. Boasting a 4.1% dividend yield, it can be an excellent addition to your self-directed investment portfolio for reliable dividend income.

Foolish takeaway

TSX stocks with solid fundamentals and wide economic moats are better-suited to navigate a volatile market environment than most others. When the dust settles, such TSX stocks tend to fare better than the rest of the market and provide greater returns to investors. However, it is also necessary to diversify your holdings.

Enbridge stock and Emera stock can be excellent investments to consider in this environment, but make sure you diversify across several industries to minimize the risk to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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