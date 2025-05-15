Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Build a $30,000 Retirement Portfolio With 3 Top Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $30,000 Retirement Portfolio With 3 Top Dividend Stocks

These three dividend stocks have to be some of the best options. Not just for now, but decades to come.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement might feel far off, but building a portfolio that steadily grows and pays you along the way is something best started early. With $30,000 to invest and a focus on dividend-paying Canadian stocks, the TSX offers a few standouts that can work hard in the background while you go about your day.

Let’s say you’re looking to split your $30,000 evenly across three companies. Each brings something unique to the table: stability, income, and long-term growth. That’s where Nutrien (TSX:NTR), Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), and Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) come in.

Nutrien

Starting with Nutrien, this Saskatchewan-based dividend stock is the largest potash producer in the world and a major supplier of nitrogen and phosphate. In other words, it plays a key role in feeding the planet. That sort of essential service doesn’t go out of style, no matter the economic cycle.

Yes, Nutrien has had a bumpy ride over the past year, with lower crop prices affecting its earnings. But that doesn’t change the long-term demand for food, fertilizer, and sustainable agriculture. In its latest earnings for Q1 2025, Nutrien reported net earnings of just US$19 million or US$0.02 per share.

While that’s down sharply from previous years, the dividend stock still delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$852 million and maintained its dividend. In fact, Nutrien’s current dividend yield is about 3.8%, and it’s supported by a strong balance sheet. If you believe food security will remain a global priority, Nutrien deserves a spot in your portfolio.

DIR

Then there’s Dream Industrial REIT. Real estate might not be the hottest sector right now, but industrial real estate is a different story. Warehouses, logistics centres, and distribution hubs are essential for the way we shop and move goods. Dream Industrial focuses on exactly that. With properties across Canada and Europe, it has built a geographically diverse portfolio of income-generating assets.

In its Q1 2025 report, Dream Industrial posted net rental income of $91.7 million, up 6.8% year-over-year. The dividend stock continues to acquire and develop new properties, and the demand for industrial space remains strong.

Most importantly, Dream Industrial pays a juicy dividend with a yield around 6.6%. That’s monthly income in your pocket, something you’ll thank yourself for in retirement. While share prices have been under pressure across the REIT sector, the fundamentals for Dream Industrial remain solid.

Sun Life

Finally, there’s Sun Life Financial. This isn’t a flashy tech company, but that’s part of its charm. Sun Life has been around since 1865, and it knows how to manage risk, grow prudently, and reward shareholders. It offers insurance, asset management, and retirement planning, services that don’t go out of fashion, especially as Canada’s population ages.

In Q1 2025, Sun Life reported underlying net income of $1 billion, a 19% jump from last year. The dividend stock’s assets under management grew to $1.6 trillion, showing the strength of its investment arm.

It currently offers a dividend yield around 4%, and that payout has grown steadily for years. For long-term investors, this dividend stock is about peace of mind. It’s steady, reliable, and global, exactly what you want for the core of your retirement portfolio.

Bottom line

Spreading $30,000 across these three names gives you exposure to agriculture, global finance, and industrial property. Each pays dividends, each serves a different segment of the economy, and each has growth potential over the next decade and beyond. You get income now and the opportunity for capital gains down the road.

Retirement portfolios don’t need to be complicated to work well. They need quality companies, solid dividends, and the patience to let compounding do the heavy lifting. With Nutrien, Dream Industrial, and Sun Life, you’ve got the beginnings of a portfolio that can grow alongside you, quietly, consistently, and with very little fuss. That’s a win, whether retirement is five years away or fifty.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

