Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

When markets start to wobble and talk of recession makes headlines, investors usually react in one of two ways: run for cover or look for opportunity. For those in the second camp, a dip in the TSX could be a gift. With inflation still sticky, interest rates not coming down just yet, and consumer sentiment softening, the Canadian market has been jittery. But that’s exactly when recession-resistant stocks start to shine. Some of the most reliable opportunities are found in companies with steady cash flows, essential services, or exposure to assets that tend to outperform during downturns. So let’s look at two.

Enbridge

Let’s start with Enbridge (TSX:ENB), one of Canada’s largest and most influential energy infrastructure companies. When people think of pipelines, they think of Enbridge. The Canadian stock’s business model centres around transporting oil and gas, which gives it some nice predictability in cash flow, exactly what you want in an uncertain market. It isn’t directly tied to the volatile price of oil but rather gets paid for the volume it moves, not what the oil sells for.

In its most recent earnings report, Enbridge posted net income of $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025, or $1.04 per share. That’s up sharply from $1.4 billion, or $0.67 per share, during the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.03 per share, beating analyst expectations, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $5.8 billion. That’s an 18% increase! Distributable cash flow, which matters most to dividend investors, grew 9% year over year to $3.8 billion.

Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline system, which transports most of the oil from Western Canada, delivered a record 3.2 million barrels per day during the quarter. At a time when energy demand remains high and infrastructure is increasingly under the microscope, that level of performance is reassuring. The Canadian stock also recently closed a major deal to acquire three U.S. gas utilities from Dominion Energy. Even with all of this, Enbridge stock is still down from its 52-week high, offering a decent dip for long-term investors to consider. And yes, it still pays a juicy dividend yielding over 6% annually.

Lundin

Now let’s talk gold. It’s long been the go-to safe haven during economic uncertainty. Gold tends to hold its value when everything else is losing it. And when gold prices climb, gold miners benefit, especially those with well-run operations like Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG). Lundin runs the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, one of the highest-grade gold operations in the world. That’s an edge when prices fluctuate and margins get squeezed elsewhere.

In Q1 2025, Lundin produced 117,313 ounces of gold. That’s strong performance, supported by high gold prices and good operational management. The Canadian stock declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, but what really caught attention is its new variable dividend policy. Now, shareholders may receive additional dividends based on how much free cash flow is generated each quarter. It’s a flexible approach that rewards investors when times are good but doesn’t overextend the company during leaner months.

Lundin stock climbed nearly 40% over the last six months, fuelled by both gold price momentum and strong operations. But many analysts still see more upside, especially if recession risks materialize and gold demand accelerates. For investors looking for a hedge against economic turmoil with upside potential, Lundin fits the bill.

Bottom line

Recession talk might make markets choppy, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to sit on the sidelines. In fact, it’s often the best time to buy into quality companies at a discount. Enbridge offers reliable income, essential infrastructure, and smart expansion into utilities. Lundin Gold offers gold exposure, dividend income, and the kind of long-term growth that doesn’t rely on market sentiment. Both Canadian stocks have dipped from highs, but fundamentals remain strong. For those looking to add recession-proof names to their portfolios this month, these two stars are worth a closer look.