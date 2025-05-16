Why MOGO Stock Soared 81% This Week

When a stock surges over 80% in a single week, it usually turns heads. That’s exactly what happened with Mogo (TSX:MOGO). The Canadian fintech company saw its shares skyrocket this week, and the reasons behind the jump are more than just hype. In fact, they reveal a compelling mix of strategic moves, financial performance, and a little help from a big-name buyer south of the border.

What happened

Let’s start with the most headline-worthy news. Mogo stock owns a significant stake, around 82 million shares, in WonderFi Technologies (TSX:WNDR), a crypto trading and digital asset platform. On May 13, WonderFi announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by none other than Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The deal is priced at $0.36 per share, which values WonderFi at around $250 million. That’s a 17% premium on WonderFi’s previous share price, and a huge value realization for Mogo stock, which has been patiently holding that position through crypto winters and market turbulence.

The Robinhood deal means a lot for Mogo’s balance sheet. Not only does it offer liquidity, but it also validates the value of Mogo’s investment strategy. With the potential to either cash in or hold onto Robinhood stock post-transaction, Mogo stock suddenly has new optionality, and the market clearly liked that. The stock surged more than 81% following the announcement.

Even more great news

But that’s just part of the story. On the same day, Mogo stock released its Q1 2025 financial results. Total adjusted revenue came in at $16.7 million, up 2% from the same quarter last year. That might sound modest at first glance, but the real growth came from the company’s two most promising areas: Wealth and Payments.

Wealth revenue jumped 41% year over year, driven by growth in MogoTrade and Moka. The company’s assets under management reached approximately $436 million, up 8% from the prior year. This is a critical area for Mogo stock because it reflects its transition from a traditional consumer finance company to a full-service digital wealth platform. Meanwhile, p ayments revenue increased 34%, with total payments volume hitting $3.2 billion, a 26% rise from the year before.

More to come

Then there’s the bigger vision behind Mogo’s recent strategy. CEO David Feller has described the company’s evolution into “Mogo 3.0”, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native finance platform. Mogo stock plans to roll out AI across all aspects of the business, from customer service to credit decision-making to fraud detection. It’s currently in Phase 1, embedding AI into specific workflows to boost efficiency and cut costs. In later phases, they aim to build fully AI-driven systems that could lead to smarter decisions, better customer experiences, and long-term scalability.

This AI push isn’t just tech buzz. It’s a way for Mogo stock to stand out in a very competitive space. Many Canadian fintechs have struggled to differentiate themselves from the Big Five banks, especially when it comes to customer acquisition and margins. By layering on AI, Mogo hopes to do more with less, while offering a next-gen user experience.

Bottom line

What’s especially interesting is that all of this momentum is happening as Canadian tech stocks as a whole begin to rebound. The sector has been beaten down in recent years, but the narrative is changing. With interest rates expected to hold or fall later this year, and investors reallocating to growth plays, Mogo’s timing may be just right.

In short, Mogo stock’s 81% jump isn’t just a flash in the pan. It’s the result of smart portfolio management, real business growth, and a clear roadmap for the future. For investors who have been watching from the sidelines, this may be the moment to take a closer look. With a revitalized strategy and some new capital coming through the door, Mogo stock just might be one of Canada’s comeback stories of 2025.