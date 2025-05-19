Member Login
Home » Investing » These Stocks Simply Look Too Cheap to Ignore Any Longer

These Stocks Simply Look Too Cheap to Ignore Any Longer

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another Canadian value stock are still worth picking up as the TSX soars.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

If you sold in May and went away, you missed out on a more than 4% gain in the TSX Index and S&P 500, a striking return in around two weeks. And while Trump’s tariff talks may be far from over, it seems like the bargain hunters are ready and willing to step in despite recession risks, which Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, still believes is on the table for the American economy.

Undoubtedly, a recession has proved quite elusive in recent years. While we’ll eventually get one (whether it’s tariffs, a crisis, or some other event that weighs heavily on economic growth), investors shouldn’t forego the low-cost stocks that they’re tempted to pick up just because someone smart on Wall Street thinks that the economy could be in for a bit of a doozy.

At the end of the day, long-term investors must steer through all sorts of environments. And riding through the rocky terrain is just a part of what’s to be expected. The market road to retirement isn’t always freshly paved. Many beginning investors find this out the hard way as they sell into a sell-off, missing the sharp rebound and being forced to buy back their shares at higher prices.

Of course, it was hard to buy the April dip in stocks. But if you went on a month-long vacation the day after Liberation Day tariffs sank global financial markets, you would have done just fine. In any case, changing your investing game plan based on a single event or pundit prediction is a dangerous game that may lead to returns that trail those of the market averages.

In this piece, we’ll consider two stocks that I find to be great bargains right now as the TSX Index looks to add to its recent breakout gains.

CN Rail

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is in recovery mode again after steadily descending for the past year. While most stocks tend to take the elevator down and the stairs back up again, some names tend to do the opposite. With CNR shares soaring over 14% so far in May, the railway giant seems to be taking the elevator back up after steadily rolling down the stairs for just north of a year. Indeed, the dividend-growth stock is buying back its own shares, as they look severely undervalued and oversold.

With promising growth drivers and a lower bar to pass for future quarters, I think the latest rally is worth getting behind. The stock still yields a generous 2.4%, with a modest 20.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. For a wide-moat firm that stands to gain if a potential new North American trade deal gets announced (soon, hopefully), I’d not dare bet against the dividend grower, as it makes a run past $150 per share.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has also been heating up of late alongside the TSX Index, now up over 11% in the past month. At 13.5 times trailing P/E, with a 4.44% dividend yield, BMO stands out as a great deal of the big Canadian bank stocks.

With new highs in sight and respectable exposure to businesses south of the border, I’d be inclined to be a buyer rather than a seller of the $104.5 billion financial at these levels. Sure, the ride could be bumpier, with a 1.20 beta, which entails more correction with the broad market, but for the impressive dividend, the name certainly seems like a great way to ride the economy higher once we’re given more clarity with trade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip on the Return of These Recession Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These companies keep humming along, no matter what the economy is doing.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 16% Pays an Iron-Clad Dividend

| Andrew Walker

This bank stock took a big hit last year but is rallying in 2025.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian stocks have sustainable payouts and could continue to grow their dividends in the coming years.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

Investors: How to Maximize Returns and Minimize Risk in Today’s Market

| Kay Ng

Forget about getting rich quick. Take less risk in the stock market by investing in diversified ETFs and loading up…

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Is This Canadian Bank Down 8.5% Too Good to Pass Up?

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian bank now offers a 6% dividend yield.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

I’d Consider These 5 Stocks for a $10,000 Canadian Dividend Portfolio

| Chris MacDonald

Here are the five top Canadian dividend stocks I think should be in every long-term investor's portfolio in this period…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With Only $300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This copper Canadian stock is due for even more growth, making now a great time to pick it up.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

1 Must-Consider Stock as the TSX Reaches New Heights

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks like a great deal at around $5,000 per share.

Read more »