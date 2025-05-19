Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Financial Stock Down 16% Pays an Iron-Clad Dividend

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 16% Pays an Iron-Clad Dividend

This bank stock took a big hit last year but is rallying in 2025.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is enjoying a nice rally to start 2025, but the stock is still down considerably from its peak in early 2022. Investors who missed the bounce in recent months are wondering if TD stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

TD share price

TD trades near $90 per share at the time of writing, compared to $108 at the top of the post-pandemic rebound. The stock then went into an extended slump that saw it fall as low as $73 in the past year.

The first leg of the pullback in 2022 and 2023 was part of a broader decline in the bank sector caused by soaring interest rates in Canada and the United States as the central banks battled to get inflation under control. Higher interest rates are normally good news for banks as they enable the banks to generate better net interest margins. The steep increase in rates over such a short period of time, however, put borrowers with too much debt in a difficult position, and most banks had to book large increases in provisions for credit losses (PCL).

As soon as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated in late 2023 that they were done raising interest rates, most bank stocks started to recover. The rally picked up a new tailwind in the second half of 2024 when the central banks began to cut rates.

TD, unfortunately, missed that party due to company-specific issues. The bank ran into trouble with U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to identify and prevent money laundering at some branches in the American operations. TD received a fine of more than US$3 billion. The U.S. regulator also put a cap on TD’s assets in the United States. TD spent much of the past 20 years investing billions of dollars on acquisitions in the United States to drive growth. The asset cap threw a wrench in TD’s growth strategy and forced the bank to abandon its earnings guidance.

Opportunity

A new CEO took control of TD in February this year. Since then, the bank sold off its remaining stake in Charles Schwab for proceeds of around $20 billion. TD is using $8 billion of the funds to buy back stock and will allocate the rest to organic growth opportunities and other initiatives.

At some point, the asset cap in the United States will be lifted. In the meantime, TD’s Canadian operations remain very profitable, and the bank has a large capital position to make alternative strategic investments to drive growth.

Dividends

TD has a good track record of raising the dividend. Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of nearly 4.7%.

The bottom line

Near-term volatility should be expected until there is clarity on the economic impact of the tariffs imposed by the United States. That being said, TD stock should still be a solid pick at this level for a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on dividends and total returns. Buying TD on big pullbacks has historically proven to be a savvy move for patient investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in the companies mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

investment research
Bank Stocks

Is This Canadian Bank Down 8.5% Too Good to Pass Up?

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian bank now offers a 6% dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Bank Stocks

This Monthly Income Machine Yields 6.6% and Looks Like a Steal!

| Andrew Button

Monthly pay dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) often have high yields.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Blue-Chip Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) looks like a fantastic buy and hold opportunity for long-term investors right now.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Before May 27?

| Jitendra Parashar

With the next earnings just around the corner, here’s what investors should know about Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) recent run and future…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Before May 22?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is bouncing back strong in 2025, and here’s why you may want to consider it ahead of…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

How to Approach CIBC Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock is one of the best banks out there, and yet it doesn't really get the attention it deserves.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the safest to hold on to, but these three are the best out there.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Financial Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This top TSX financial stock is trading well below its recent peak, but its long-term fundamentals remain rock solid.

Read more »