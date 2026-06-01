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This Recession Headline Could Create a Buying Opportunity on the TSX

Recession fear can punish lenders, but it can also create an entry point into a growing digital bank like EQB.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • EQB is a smaller, digital-first lender, so it has more growth runway than the Big Six banks.
  • Earnings softened, but EQB still raised its dividend 15% and stayed profitable, showing resilience.
  • The PC Financial deal could add scale, but housing exposure and recession-driven credit losses remain the big risks.
10 stocks we like better than EQB

This headline feels scary — no question. Yet, it could also create a chance for smart investors. Canada’s economy just slipped into a technical recession, with real gross domestic product (GDP) falling 0.1% at an annualized rate in the first quarter of 2026 after a revised 1% drop in the fourth quarter of 2025.

That sounds grim, especially for investors already tired of tariff worries, weak housing headlines, and nervous consumers. But stock markets often move before the economy feels better. So, when recession headlines hit a quality TSX name too hard, patient investors can sometimes find their opening.

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Source: Getty Images

EQB

That’s why EQB (TSX:EQB) looks worth considering now. EQB stock owns Equitable Bank, better known to many Canadians as EQ Bank. It focuses on digital banking, residential lending, commercial lending, and challenger-bank products. It doesn’t have the same size as the other Big Six banks. While that smaller scale adds risk, it also gives EQB stock room to grow if it keeps winning customers from larger, slower banks.

Lenders often sell off when investors fear credit losses during a recession. That reaction makes sense. A weaker economy can pressure borrowers, slow mortgage demand, and raise provisions for bad loans. EQB stock doesn’t escape those risks. It has meaningful exposure to Canadian real estate, and sentiment around housing can shift fast. If unemployment rises, loan losses could climb.

Still, the latest results show a business that isn’t falling apart. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, EQB stock reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. That was down 10% from the prior quarter and 12% from last year, so investors shouldn’t pretend everything looks perfect. But the bank still produced adjusted net income of $76.4 million and declared a $0.61 quarterly dividend, up 15% from last year.

What to watch

The dividend story remains small but important. EQB’s yield sits far below the big banks’, so income investors won’t buy it for a huge payout today, but perhaps for dividend growth tomorrow. A 15% year-over-year dividend increase shows management sees enough strength to reward shareholders, even during a tougher cycle. For a growth-minded dividend investor, that can look more useful than a high yield with little movement.

EQB stock also has a fresh catalyst. The company expects to close its acquisition of PC Financial on July 1, 2026. That could expand its reach with Canadians who already know the President’s Choice brand. It won’t guarantee success. Banking customers can prove sticky, and competition remains fierce. But EQB stock has spent years building a digital-first reputation. PC Financial could give it another way to scale deposits, accounts, and everyday banking relationships.

Valuation adds to the appeal. EQB often trades at a lower multiple than the major banks because investors price in its smaller size and housing sensitivity. That discount can widen during recession scares. For investors willing to accept volatility, that can create a better entry point. The keyword is willing. This isn’t a sleep-well-at-night stock for every portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

The risks deserve respect. A deeper recession could hurt loan growth and credit quality. Higher-for-longer borrowing costs could keep housing soft. PC Financial integration could take longer than expected. EQB stock also doesn’t have the same massive branch network, balance sheet, or market power as Canada’s Big Six banks. That makes execution more important.

Still, this is the sort of stock that can get interesting when fear rises. Investors don’t need to buy all at once. A starter position, paired with broader bank or exchange-traded fund exposure, could make sense. That way, they get upside without betting the plan on one lender. Plus, its dividend can still be reinvested even with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EQB$115.2760$2.32$139.20Quarterly$6,916.20

Even so, recession headlines don’t always tell investors to run, and sometimes tell investors to look harder. EQB stock combines a growing digital bank, a rising dividend, a PC Financial catalyst, and a valuation that may already reflect plenty of fear. It could fall further if Canada’s economy worsens. But for investors with patience and room for risk, this recession headline may create a buying opportunity on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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