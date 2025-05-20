Member Login
2 Top Stocks to Buy When the TSX Dips Again

If the market were to pullback again, wondering what to buy? Here are two TSX stocks I would buy like crazy if I had the chance!

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Despite all the fears around tariffs and economic uncertainty, the TSX Composite Index is up 5.5% in 2025. In fact, it just hit an all-time high! Who would have expected that result when Trump started talking about tariffing Canada at the start of the year?

Yet, I don’t think we are through the volatility this year. With Donald Trump as President, there is likely to be plenty of ups and downs in the months and years ahead.

Any major declines could be opportunities to add to stocks you’ve always wanted to buy. If you are wondering which stocks to add on major dips, here are two I would love to buy more of.

Topicus.com: A TSX Venture stock I want to buy more of

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has had a great run in 2025. This TSX Venture stock is up 45% since the start of the year and 53% over the past year. Its stock is up 140% since it became a public company four years ago. Today, its valuation is starting to look pricey. However, I would certainly be a buyer on any larger pullback.

Topicus is from the lineage of Constellation Software. It has a similar strategy to acquire niche software businesses. However, this acquisitor’s focus has been on Europe and recently, Asia. The company has had a little more focus on organic growth, which has made it a unique option compared to Constellation.

In its most recent quarter, revenue rose 16% and free cash flow increased 21%! Topicus has made some big acquisition announcements in 2025. The market got wind of these announcements and the stock has steadily increased ever since.  

The company has a strong balance sheet, and it generates ample cash from its steady essential software applications. Topicus.com is a great way to get diversification outside of North America, especially with recent volatility coming out of the Trump administration and American economy. However, I wouldn’t add to this TSX Venture stock until it has a pullback in valuation.

TerraVest Industries: A fast growing TSX industrial stock

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) has likewise had a very strong year in 2025. This TSX stock is up 51% year to date and 118% in the past 52 weeks. The stock is up 936% in the past five years!

If you have never heard of this $3.3 billion company, you might be shocked to find out that it is an industrial business focused on tank, trailer, and boiler manufacturing. These are hardly exciting growth businesses.

However, TerraVest’s secret sauce has been its ability to strategically deploy capital into these relatively cheap manufacturing companies. The manufacturer can then use economies of scale and operating expertise to juice margins and sales. It can generate strong free cash flows that it redeploys into acquiring more attractively priced businesses.

In the past three years, revenues have increased by a 34% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% and earnings per share have increased by a 30% CAGR. This TSX stock has a young and highly invested management team. The runway for long-term growth remains long as long as it can continue to find avenues to invest in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, TerraVest Industries, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

