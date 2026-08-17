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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 17

After ending its record-setting streak on Friday, the TSX could regain momentum at the open today as firm metals prices provide support, although geopolitical uncertainty may keep energy stocks volatile.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The TSX Composite Index fell 0.1% to 36,730 on Friday, impacted by weak U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment, with technology stocks dragging down gains in mining and healthcare sectors.
  • Aya Gold & Silver dropped 4% despite strong earnings, while Torex Gold Resources and Enerflex rose at least 3.6%, leading the gainers.
  • Rising metals prices and mixed oil prices signal a positive TSX open today, with investors watching Canadian consumer inflation data and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions as the 60-day U.S.-Iran memorandum ends without a broader agreement.

After climbing to new all-time highs for four consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks went sideways on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment data, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties, kept investors cautious. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 29 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 36,730.

Despite gains in many key sectors like mining, utilities, and healthcare, heavy losses in technology stocks weighed on the broader market and prevented the TSX benchmark from extending its record-setting streak.

On the brighter side, with a 349-point gain, the TSX index ended the second straight week in positive territory.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) was one of the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as its shares plunged 4% to $35.95 each. This selloff in AYA stock came after the Mont-Royal-based precious metals miner posted its second-quarter 2026 results.

In the latest quarter, Aya’s revenue jumped 151% year over year to US$97 million, while net profit surged 305% to US$35 million. Stronger production, higher realized silver-equivalent prices, and lower cash costs helped the company post solid results. Still, AYA stock may have come under pressure as its average realized silver-equivalent price fell 22% from the previous quarter, even though the company kept its 2026 outlook unchanged.

Celestica, Lightspeed Commerce, and Brookfield Asset Management were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by more than 3%.

On the brighter side, shares of Torex Gold Resources, Enerflex, Seabridge Gold, and Northland Power climbed by at least 3.6% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Cenovus Energy, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices were largely mixed in early trading on Monday, while metals prices across the board showed strength. Given these slightly positive signals, the commodity-heavy main TSX index could trade positively at the open today.

On the economic data front, Canadian investors will closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could offer fresh clues about the Bank of Canada’s interest rate outlook.

As the second-quarter earnings season comes to an end, TSX investors will shift their attention more heavily toward macroeconomic data and geopolitical developments. The expiration of the 60-day U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding without a broader agreement could keep uncertainty elevated, especially as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted. For TSX investors, these developments could keep oil prices and Canadian energy stocks sensitive to fresh headlines throughout Monday’s session.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Aya Gold & Silver, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, Enerflex, Lightspeed Commerce, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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