Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

This TSX AI stock might be the perfect fit for your portfolio if you’re looking for a tech stock that can deliver substantial capital gains in the short and long term.

As developments in the geopolitical landscape keep changing market dynamics, the stock market remains volatile . The good thing about recent weeks is that things are looking better for stock market investors in Canada. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, is up by a massive 15.06% from its April 8, 2025, low.

The stock of most companies is rallying, and many investors are mourning the lost opportunities to buy the dip. However, plenty of stocks are still trailing the rest of the market amid the ongoing rally. For investors interested in artificial intelligence ( AI) stocks , Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) might be an excellent pick to consider.

Its share price has fallen steeply over the last 12 months, but it won’t be too long before things pick back up. I see a bullish rally for the stock on the horizon, and here’s why.

The fall and dedication to shareholders

As of this writing, DND stock trades for $8.58 per share, reflecting a massive 62% decline from its 52-week high. Plenty of investors might feel reluctant to consider allocating any money to the stock after its fall from $22.59 per share last year. Much of the reason for its drop might be due to weak investor sentiment about its performance.

In the first three months of fiscal 2025, DND stock reported $119.93 million in revenue, missing the analyst expectation of $120.3 million. While the margin was small, it coupled with a net loss of $0.14 in its earnings per share to make matters worse. The thing is, DND seems like a pretty good company in terms of what it does and its outlook.

The $576.58 million market-cap company, headquartered in Toronto, provides cloud-based software and tech solutions to the legal industry and business professionals. Operating in Canada, the U.K., South Africa, Australia, and Ireland, it helps professionals improve productivity and efficiency in these industries. As the world becomes increasingly digital, professionals from every industry need solutions like the ones Dye & Durham offers.

The company’s management has also shown its dedication to providing good services and delivering value to shareholders. In February 2025, the company refused an acquisition offer of around $1.3 billion. The offer proves that there’s definitely some perceived value in the company. The refusal shows that the company’s management knows that and wants its investors to reap the benefits.

Foolish takeaway

Despite missing analyst expectations, DND stock has promising financials. Yes, the net income is still in the red. The company reported a $154.04 million loss in its recent fiscal year. The return on equity was also in negative territory, with a 42.6% loss. However, the company’s gross profit margin is the key positive factor here. It has an 89.5% gross profit margin, meaning that the company makes plenty of money for each sale before considering expenses.