Member Login
Home » Investing » Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

This TSX AI stock might be the perfect fit for your portfolio if you’re looking for a tech stock that can deliver substantial capital gains in the short and long term.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

As developments in the geopolitical landscape keep changing market dynamics, the stock market remains volatile. The good thing about recent weeks is that things are looking better for stock market investors in Canada. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, is up by a massive 15.06% from its April 8, 2025, low.

The stock of most companies is rallying, and many investors are mourning the lost opportunities to buy the dip. However, plenty of stocks are still trailing the rest of the market amid the ongoing rally. For investors interested in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) might be an excellent pick to consider.

Its share price has fallen steeply over the last 12 months, but it won’t be too long before things pick back up. I see a bullish rally for the stock on the horizon, and here’s why.

The fall and dedication to shareholders

As of this writing, DND stock trades for $8.58 per share, reflecting a massive 62% decline from its 52-week high. Plenty of investors might feel reluctant to consider allocating any money to the stock after its fall from $22.59 per share last year. Much of the reason for its drop might be due to weak investor sentiment about its performance.

In the first three months of fiscal 2025, DND stock reported $119.93 million in revenue, missing the analyst expectation of $120.3 million. While the margin was small, it coupled with a net loss of $0.14 in its earnings per share to make matters worse. The thing is, DND seems like a pretty good company in terms of what it does and its outlook.

The $576.58 million market-cap company, headquartered in Toronto, provides cloud-based software and tech solutions to the legal industry and business professionals. Operating in Canada, the U.K., South Africa, Australia, and Ireland, it helps professionals improve productivity and efficiency in these industries. As the world becomes increasingly digital, professionals from every industry need solutions like the ones Dye & Durham offers.

The company’s management has also shown its dedication to providing good services and delivering value to shareholders. In February 2025, the company refused an acquisition offer of around $1.3 billion. The offer proves that there’s definitely some perceived value in the company. The refusal shows that the company’s management knows that and wants its investors to reap the benefits.

Foolish takeaway

Despite missing analyst expectations, DND stock has promising financials. Yes, the net income is still in the red. The company reported a $154.04 million loss in its recent fiscal year. The return on equity was also in negative territory, with a 42.6% loss. However, the company’s gross profit margin is the key positive factor here. It has an 89.5% gross profit margin, meaning that the company makes plenty of money for each sale before considering expenses.

It seems as though the company will likely continue facing challenges in the near term. However, someone with a sound long-term investment strategy might consider it a solid investment. There’s a demand for the kind of services it offers, and it might not be too long before it realizes the full potential it offers. If you have a stomach for a higher risk tolerance and a well-balanced portfolio to mitigate short-term losses, you can allocate a portion of your self-directed portfolio to DND stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Gem Down 22% Worth Holding for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX stock that trades at a discount of 50% given its growth…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

Why MOGO Stock Soared 81% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock surged this week from some headline news, so what should investors think?

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Incredibly Strong Earnings

| Joey Frenette

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and another tech stock could continue to gain.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Descartes Systems Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Descartes Systems is a TSX tech stock that trades at a lofty valuation in May 2025. However, it continues to…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Where Could Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify stock has delivered a stellar return of 196.2% in three years. It means the stock has grown at a…

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Conservative Stock to Buy With $2,900 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Analyze the recent stock market trends and discover which conservative growth stock has outperformed in a volatile economy.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Topicus or Lumine Group?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Which stock is the better buy right now?

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

1 Completely Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians looking for a strong investment need look no further than this Canadian stock offering up decades of growth.

Read more »