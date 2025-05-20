Member Login
Here's Exactly How I Use My TFSA and RRSP to Make $5,600 in Annual Passive Income

Here’s Exactly How I Use My TFSA and RRSP to Make $5,600 in Annual Passive Income

Here’s how much dividend income I get from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Andrew Button
Andrew Button
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Recently, I hit $5,600 in projected dividend and interest (“passive”) income for 2025. “Projected” means that my broker expects me to earn that much by the end of the year. I’ve collected a little less than half of the projected figure so far this year.

I had set a goal of $5,000 in projected passive income in late 2024. When I checked my brokerage account in January, I was surprised to see that I had already hit – nay, surpassed – my goal.

Now, of course, projected is not the same as earned: companies sometimes cut their dividends. However, my dividends for the year are so far on track to hit the projection I’d seen earlier in the year, and guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) interest is almost always paid in full. So, it looks like I’m on track to collect my $5,600 by the end of the year. In this article, I’ll explain how I structured my RRSP and TFSAs to earn this passive income.

Guaranteed Investment Certificates

A large chunk of my $5,600 in projected 2025 passive income comes from a GIC that will renew later this year. The GIC costs $54,000 and will pay $1,944 in interest at maturity. So, I will collect a 3.6% rate of interest on the GIC. I have another $234 in interest coming in from smaller GIC investments.

INVESTMENTRECENT PRICENUMBER OF UNITSINTERESTTOTAL PAYOUTYieldFREQUENCY
TD Bank GIC$154,000$0.036 per one dollar unit$1,9441,944/54,000 = 3.6%Annual

Unfortunately, GIC yields are much lower now than they were when I bought the GIC in question. If I invested $54,000 at today’s typical GIC interest rate (2.5%), I’d collect a mere $1,350. So my position cannot be created at the same level of risk today. That’s a downer; however, there is always the possibility of taking on a little more risk in hopes of getting a higher return. With that in mind, let’s now turn to equities.

Stock market investments

The biggest chunk of my $5,600 in projected passive income in 2025 comes from dividends. These are cash payments made by companies to their shareholders. I have a diversified stock portfolio consisting of 10 individual stocks and a handful of ETFs. Most of them pay dividends.

An example of a stock that is making a major contribution to my passive income in 2025 is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). I invested a sizeable chunk of my money in it when it crashed to $74 late last year. I later bought more at $80. The stock has outperformed the market so far this year. I don’t know whether the outperformance will continue, but I reckon I’ll keep collecting the dividends I expect from TD.

How much money could you get in dividends from TD today? While the stock no longer has the high yield it had when I bought it at $74 (6%), it still has quite a bit of dividend potential. Here’s how much you’d get if you invested $100,000 in it today:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TD Bank$89.931,113$1.05 per quarter ($4.20 per year)$1,168.65 per quarter ($4,674.60 per year)Quarterly

As you can see, you can earn quite a bit of passive income with stocks like TD. Such stocks are the main way I got to $5,600 in projected passive income for 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

