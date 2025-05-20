Member Login
Monthly Income Alert: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% Today

Canadian investors should consider owning monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap and CT REIT to generate passive income.

Aditya Raghunath
Image source: Getty Images

Income-seeking Canadians should consider gaining exposure to fundamentally strong monthly dividend stocks. In this article, I have identified two TSX dividend stocks that offer a monthly payout in 2025.

Is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN), valued at $3.7 billion by market cap, owns income-producing commercial properties. Its portfolio includes more than 370 net-lease single-tenant retail properties across Canada, totalling over 30 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The TSX stock has more than doubled investor returns in the last decade after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Today, it offers shareholders a forward dividend yield of 6%.

Despite challenging economic conditions, CT REIT showcased continued resilience over the last 12 months. In May 2025, the trust also announced a 2.5% increase in unitholder distributions, marking its 12th consecutive raise since its 2013 initial public offering.

First quarter results demonstrated robust growth, with net operating income increasing 4.6% and adjusted funds from operations per unit rising 3.9% year over year. The REIT maintained an impressive 99.4% occupancy rate with a weighted average lease term of 7.7 years.

In 2024, CT REIT invested approximately $156 million through development and acquisitions, adding 500,000 square feet of gross leasable area to its portfolio. Moreover, the trust launched six new development projects expected to contribute an additional 600,000 square feet in 2025.

Management expressed confidence in the REIT’s future prospects, citing its unique relationship with Canadian Tire as a key driver of continued, reliable, durable, and growing results.

Analysts expect CT REIT to increase cash from operations from $436 million in 2024 to $484 million in 2026, which should support dividend hikes over the next two years. The REIT has raised its annual dividends from $0.68 per share in 2016 to $0.91 per share in 2024.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $10.5 billion, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is an energy company that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8.5%. Recently, Whitecap Resources shareholders approved the issuance of common shares required for the business combination with Veren Inc.

The newly combined entity will emerge as Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas producer with approximately 370,000 BoE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day of production, including 235,000 barrels per day of oil and liquids and 810-820 million cubic feet daily of natural gas. The company will become the largest Alberta Montney landholder with 975,000 net acres and the largest Duvernay producer at 93,000 BoE per day.

Management highlighted the company’s impressive scale with 1.5 billion barrels of proven reserves, 2.3 billion BoE of 2P (proved and probable) reserves, and approximately 11,800 drilling locations providing 20-25 years of inventory. The merger creates a $10 billion market capitalization company with a $13.5 billion enterprise value.

Whitecap has identified over $200 million in synergies, including $100 million in capital efficiencies, $75 million in operating cost reductions, and $35 million in corporate savings. Veren shareholders will now receive Whitecap’s annual dividend of $0.73 per share.

Management emphasized the company’s financial resilience, noting the business model has been stress-tested at oil prices of $50 while maintaining a low leverage position with $1.1 billion in available liquidity.

Analysts remain bullish on the TSX energy stock and expect it to gain 50% from current levels, given consensus price targets. If we include dividends, cumulative returns may be closer to 60%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

