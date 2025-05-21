Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Growth Stock Down 15% Looks Poised for a Comeback

This Canadian Growth Stock Down 15% Looks Poised for a Comeback

Kraken Robotics is a Canadian growth stock that offers significant upside potential to long-term investors right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, several Canadian growth stocks have yet to regain record levels. One such Canadian tech stock is Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG). With a market cap of $644 million, Kraken Robotics stock is down 15% from all-time highs.

Kraken develops advanced underwater technology, including sonar sensors, optical systems, pressure-tolerant batteries, and robotic equipment for unmanned vehicles. It offers products (like the MINSAS sonar and KATFISH towed vehicle) and services for military and commercial applications, enabling high-resolution seabed mapping and underwater imaging across global markets.

Let’s see why I’m bullish on the small-cap stock right now.

Is this Canadian growth stock a good buy?

Kraken Robotics posted record financial results for 2024, with revenue increasing 31% year over year to $91.3 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growing 47% to $20.7 million. The marine technology company specializes in underwater imaging sensors and robotic systems and has forecast even stronger growth for 2025.

CEO Greg Reid provided revenue guidance of between $120 million and $135 million for 2025, indicating 40% growth at the midpoint, while adjusted EBITDA is expected at $30 million. Kraken’s sales pipeline has more than doubled to over $2 billion compared to $900 million reported in February 2024.

Kraken’s business segments show promising momentum. The product division, which accounted for 72% of 2024 revenue, saw 26% growth driven by its subsea battery business. Meanwhile, the services segment grew 47% to $25 million last year, bolstered by increased Sub-Bottom Imager jobs and Acoustic Corer projects.

The company has secured $45 million in year-to-date subsea power orders and plans to triple production capacity with a new 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Nova Scotia, scheduled to be operational by year-end. Moreover, CFO Joe Mackay noted the company expects to be working capital positive in 2025.

Reid highlighted rising geopolitical tensions as accelerating investments in marine technology, with nations increasingly focused on protecting critical underwater infrastructure. Moreover, Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar technology and subsea power solutions are gaining traction with unmanned underwater vehicle manufacturers.

While the offshore wind market in the U.S. faces some softness, Kraken expects continued growth in its commercial services business through geographic expansion and the integration of its recently acquired 3D at Depth subsea LiDAR (light detection and ranging) business.

Is this Canadian tech stock undervalued?

Management believes Kraken is well-positioned to maintain 30-40% annual growth rates, citing increased defence spending across NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and allied nations and rising demand for underwater surveillance capabilities.

Kraken closed over $70 million in equity financings during 2024 and secured $45 million in new credit facilities to support its expansion plans.

Bay Street expects Kraken to increase sales from $91.3 million in 2024 to $217 million in 2027. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.09 per share in 2024 to $0.13 per share in 2027. Analysts expect free cash flow to increase to $22.5 million in 2027, up from $16.7 million this year.

If Kraken is valued at 50 times forward free cash flow, the Canadian stock should gain around 75% over the next two years. Given consensus price targets, analysts remain bullish and expect the tech stock to surge close to 40% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kraken Robotics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks remain excellent options for growth, especially in 2025.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks Flying Under the Radar in May 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada-based AI stocks such as Xtract One and Intermap are well-positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Why Celestica Stock Jumped 10% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock surged 10% after earnings, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

| Adam Othman

This TSX AI stock might be the perfect fit for your portfolio if you’re looking for a tech stock that…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Gem Down 22% Worth Holding for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX stock that trades at a discount of 50% given its growth…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

Why MOGO Stock Soared 81% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock surged this week from some headline news, so what should investors think?

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Incredibly Strong Earnings

| Joey Frenette

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and another tech stock could continue to gain.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Descartes Systems Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Descartes Systems is a TSX tech stock that trades at a lofty valuation in May 2025. However, it continues to…

Read more »