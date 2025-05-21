Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $6,800 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $6,800 in the TSX Today

An industrial stock with a bright growth outlook is a top value pick in the TSX today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

The primary benchmark index for Canadian stocks continues to advance, notwithstanding the tariff headwinds. However, investors must still be cautious, not aggressive, despite the recent record closings. The current earnings season can help you pick stocks wisely and firm up investment decisions.

If I invest in the TSX this month, AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) in the industrial sector is my top value pick. On May 15, 2025, the $15.3 billion global engineering services and nuclear organization reported strong first-quarter 2025 financial results. Moreover, the record-high backlog and nuclear revenue during the quarter are buying signals.

Regarding stock performance, the year-to-date gain and one-year price return are 15.6%-plus and 67%-plus, respectively. Had you invested $6,800 a year ago, your money would be $11,356.09 today. Also, at $88.16 per share, the dividend offer is a modest but super safe 0.09% (4.6% payout ratio).

Pivoting to growth

AtkinsRéalis has shifted its focus on Engineering Services and Nuclear as part of its “Pivoting to Growth” strategy (2022 to 2024). Management said the company has exceeded its organic growth, profitability, and leverage targets since 2021 and is well-positioned in fast-growing markets. It has the nuclear expertise to support and meet the global demand for low-carbon energy.

The period from 2025 to 2027 is the next phase of the growth journey. AtkinsRéalis plans to reinvest in the business, seek or pursue accretive acquisitions, and expand its global footprint. By utilizing the strong balance sheet and accelerating free cash flow (FCF), there should be ample investible funds for growth.

Financial highlights

In the three months ending March 31, 2025, total revenues and net income increased 12.4% and 51.9% to $2.6 billion and $69.1 million, respectively, versus Q1 2024. Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said, “We had a strong start to the year, as the energy transition and aging infrastructure continue fueling our markets, where our unique end-to-end engineering expertise positions us for sustained growth.”

According to Edwards, the Nuclear backlog rose above $5 billion for the first time in the company’s history. Nuclear revenue reached $538.3 million, representing an 80.3% year-over-year jump. At the quarter’s end, the total backlog is $20.2 billion, a 32.2% increase from a year ago.

In 2024, sustainable projects accounted for or generated 50% of the total revenues. Because of the strong demand and record backlog, management raised its nuclear revenue outlook for the full year 2025 to between $1.9 billion and $2 billion from $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

On May 16, 2025, Rio Tinto awarded AtkinsRéalis a seven-year contract for the comprehensive refurbishment of the Isle-Maligne hydropower plant in Alma, Quebec. The engineering, integrated procurement, and construction management services will extend the hydropower plant’s operational life for decades.

Engineer a better future.

“While market dynamics continue to evolve, our businesses have historically been resilient and successful during times of economic uncertainty,” Edwards added.  AtkinsRéalis commits to executing its Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth strategy.

The company commits to engineering a better future by leading the way in nuclear innovation and environmental cleanup. Thus far in 2025, investors are happy with the industrial stock’s market-beating returns. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Dividend Knights Worthy of Thy Honour!

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and another Canadian dividend stock could be worth buying right now!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TSX at All-Time Highs: Here’s What’s Cheap and Actually Worth Buying

| Andrew Button

Despite the TSX's all-time high, energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) remain cheap.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Record High: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Wealth Protection: Navigating Trade War Risks With 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors seeking wealth protection against trade war risks should consider these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Use the Tariff War to Your Advantage With a Long-Term Approach

| Adam Othman

Are you worried about the effects of the shifting tariff situation and trade tensions? Here’s one stock that might be…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock Under $10: A Buy or Pass Decision?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield and newly-transformed pure-play utility stock trading under $10 is a strong buy.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Treasure Pays a Reliable 5.9% Dividend That Increases Yearly

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid dividend hikes, strong cash flow, and a smart growth plan make this top Canadian dividend stock worth owning for…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $20,000 in Canadian Real Estate to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These real estate stocks are some of the top options for investors to consider, especially for income.

Read more »