Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $11,200 in the TSX Today

Where to Invest $11,200 in the TSX Today

These top dividend stocks still trade at discounted prices.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

The TSX just hit a new all-time high. Investors who missed the bounce off the tariff pullback are wondering which top Canadian stocks might still be undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is up about 12% this month, but the stock is still down nearly 14% in the past year and is about 20% below its 2024 high.

The recent pop is due to new optimism that the United States get trade deals done with major partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada, in the coming months. CN operates roughly 20,000 route miles of tracks that cross Canada from the Pacific to the Atlantic and down through the United States to the Gulf Coast.

Recession fears have been the main story in 2025. If tariffs remain in place for too long and consumers stop spending due to higher inflation and job insecurity, the United States and Canada could slide into an extended economic downturn. In that scenario, demand for CN’s services would likely decline.

In 2024, the pullback through most of the year occurred as a result of labour disputes and wildfires. CN, along with the ports it serves, saw operations get impacted by striking workers. This delayed shipments and forced some customers to find alternative options. In addition, wildfires in Alberta disrupted cargo flows. The combination of labour issues and wildfires resulted in higher costs and reduced efficiency across the network. CN saw minimal growth in revenue in 2024, and profits dropped 5% compared to 2023. That’s why the stock underperformed the TSX last year.

Looking ahead, contrarian investors might want to take advantage of the slump. CN is providing guidance for adjusted earnings growth of 10% to 15% in 2025. The board raised the dividend for the 25th consecutive year, and CN is buying back up to 20 million shares of its common stock.

Recession risks are real, but quick resolutions on trade deals could send the stock much higher.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another contrarian pick right now. The stock trades near $22 per share compared to $34 three years ago. High interest rates caused most of the pullback, but Telus also had issues with declining revenue at its Telus Digital (formerly Telus International) subsidiary and fought an aggressive price war last year with its competitors for mobile and internet customers. Those challenges are still in place, although interest rates are down from the 2024 highs, and it looks like the communications companies are all raising prices again to rebuild margins and profits.

Telus increased the dividend for 2025, extending a long streak of dividend hikes. Most of the bad news should be priced into the stock at this point. Investors who buy Telus at the current level can get a dividend yield of 7.5%.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks

CN and Telus are good companies that trade at reasonable prices and have long track records of dividend growth. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, TELUS, and Telus Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want some safe, extra income? Then consider these Canadian stocks right now!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,900 in This Single Stock for the Next 25 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy player is the single stock you can hold for the next 25 years, if not forever.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 10-day surge, the TSX Composite has notched its longest winning streak in over three-and-a-half years and is now…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Transform $10,000 Into Steady Passive Income for 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income should help Canadians derive outsized gains over the next two years.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Why Celestica Stock Jumped 10% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock surged 10% after earnings, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Smartest Small-Cap Gem to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is a top option for long-term investors seeking a speculative growth name right now.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $7,000 in My TFSA for Capital Preservation and Growth

| Kay Ng

To grow your TFSA, consider investing in a mix of GICs, market-wide ETFs, and quality stocks via a balanced approach.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Buy: 2 Canadian Stocks for May 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks are the best dividend buys in May 2025 for their low-risk profiles and payout stability.

Read more »