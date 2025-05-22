Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks for Earning Consistent Passive Income

3 Dividend Stocks for Earning Consistent Passive Income

These three high-yielding dividend stocks with consistent dividend payouts are ideal for earning a reliable passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates seven times since June last year, lowering its benchmark interest rate by 275 basis points to 2.75%. Moreover, economists are predicting two more 25-basis-point interest rate cuts this year amid easing inflation and a slowdown in economic activities due to trade tensions and weaker global demand. In this low-interest-rate environment, investors could look to accumulate the following three quality dividend stocks to earn a stable passive income.

Enbridge

Given its stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, I have chosen Enbridge (TSX:ENB) as my first pick. The company earns stable and reliable cash flows through its regulated midstream energy business, low-risk natural gas utility assets, and power-purchase agreement-backed renewable energy facilities. These solid cash flows have allowed the energy infrastructure company to pay dividends for 70 years. It has also raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 9% since 1995 and currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 6%.

Moreover, Enbridge is expanding its asset base through $9–$10 billion in annual capital investments. The company’s acquisition of three natural gas assets in the United States could boost its cash flows in the coming quarters. Given its high-quality, low-risk cash flow growth prospects, I expect Enbridge to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate, making it an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another top Canadian stock with an impressive record of uninterrupted dividend payments since 1833. The company’s diversified revenue model delivers reliable cash flows, supporting its consistent dividend payout. It has also raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% for the previous 10 years and offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 5.9% as of the May 19 closing price.

Moreover, the financial services company focuses on consolidating its international operations to boost profitability while expanding its presence in North America. It has handed over its retail banking operations in Panama, Costa Rica, and Colombia to Davivienda for a 20% stake in the combined entity. This transaction could improve BNS’s operating metrics.

Besides, the company has acquired a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, which could contribute $62 million to its second-quarter earnings of fiscal 2025. Also, the falling interest rates could boost economic activity, thus driving credit demand and expanding the company’s addressable market. Considering all these factors, I expect BNS to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate in the coming years.

Telus

Although the Canadian telecom sector has been under pressure over the last few years, I have chosen Telus (TSX:T) as my final pick due to its reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and share repurchases. The company earns substantial revenue from its recurring sources, thus supporting its cash flows and consistent dividend growth. Since 2011, the Vancouver-based telco has raised its dividends 27 times and offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 7.6%.

Moreover, Telus’s expanding 5G and broadband infrastructure and compelling bundled offerings could continue to drive its customer base and financials. Also, its technology-centric growth businesses, Telus Health and Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods, continue to grow at an impressive rate driven by strategic investments, expanding sales channels, and cost optimization initiatives. So, its growth prospects look healthy. Besides, Telus’s management expects to raise its dividend by 3–8% annually through 2028, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

I’m Adding This 7% Dividend Stock for a Recession-Resistant Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an excellent way for investors to simply stop worrying about a potential recession.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Secure $250 Monthly Dividends With a $35,000 Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With just two Canadian dividend payers, you could turn $35,000 into a stream of $250 per month in passive income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $113 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in each of these two TSX stocks can help you earn over $113 per month in tax-free…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Legend Before It Recovers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A monthly income legend is a screaming buy and well-positioned for a strong recovery.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Yielding 4.3% is My Top Recession-Resilient Pick

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock looks like a great dividend play to load up on despite recession risks.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Read more »